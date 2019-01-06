‘Captain Marvel’ Set Photo May Reveal Where Carol Danvers Gets Her Jacket

Captain Marvel has already raised quite a lot of questions about the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but it looks like one plot thread of the film may have already been answered in a hilarious way.

Reddit user sweet_procyon_lotor recently pointed out one detail about the film — that Carol’s green jacket she wears while investigating S.H.I.E.L.D. appears to be the same one worn by Rob Kazinsky’s character from some of the film’s earliest set photos. Since said photos show Carol fighting Kazinsky’s character while wearing her Starforce uniform, this has made some speculate that Carol essentially stole her jacket off of him.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While fans ultimately won’t have an answer until Captain Marvel debuts in March, the notion that her jacket could have that origin is kind of amusing. But then again, maybe Kazinsky’s character is secretly a member of the villainous Skrulls, which would make the jacket a very small casualty in the Kree-Skrull War.

Regardless of however Carol might get her jacket, the film is expected to present viewers with an entirely unique female hero.

“I think she has an ego, but in a healthy way,” Larson told reporters during a set visit last year. “She doesn’t have an unrealistic expectation of herself – she just owns that she’s really good and really skilled, which feels good to play. She also has an incredible sense of humor, makes fun of herself, makes fun of other people and has no issue if someone makes fun of her.”

“[She’s] probably the most dynamic character that I’ve ever played.” Larson continued. “We’ll see what the movie is, but as of now it’s been the most range I’ve ever played in a character. I’ve had to go through every emotion possible with her…That’s what I want: I want to see complicated female characters. I want to see myself, which is not a simple person. I surprise myself constantly by what’s happening and what’s coming up, so hopefully that’s what comes out on screen.”

Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8th, Avengers: Endgame will be released on April 26th, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.