‘Captain Marvel’: Pinar Toprak Will Be the First Woman to Score a Major Superhero Movie

It looks like Captain Marvel is already paving the way for women in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, both in front of and behind the camera.

Pinar Toprak has been brought on to score the Marvel Studios film, according to Variety. Toprak is best known for scoring several episodes of SYFY’s Krypton and the wildly successful video game Fortnite, as well as contributing additional music for Justice League. Toprak announced her role in an Instagram post, which you can check out below.

Fans will surely be excited by Toprak’s role in the film, and will be excited to see what kind of music she brings to the Marvel Cinematic Universe epic. And while it’s unknown exactly when we will get to hear Toprak’s score for the film, it sounds like the wait for Captain Marvel will be worth it.

“We really were bringing so much of what was already in the comics onto the screen, it felt like, in terms of the amazing character who’s so funny and sassy and talks back, and she’s fearless,” screenwriter Geneva Robertson-Dworet said in a recent interview. “I love that Carol Danvers is so funny. She has a blast when she kicks ass. Those comics are amazing! It’s an amazing world and sandbox to play in. You’re working with incredible creative people, every day. I had a total dream experience.”

And it sounds like the film’s cast and crew are currently making a one-of-a-kind Marvel Cinematic Universe movie, one that will subvert audience’s expectations.

“I think the way the film opens is much different than an origin movie, and because she is a heroine that you haven’t seen before, we’re able to tell this story structurally in a way that will feel unexpected and hopefully will keep audiences off balance,” producer Nate Moore said of the 1990s-set adventure. “Still balanced enough that they can enjoy the film, but even just making it a period film is sort of interesting in that it’s not just a function of the world as we know it in the MCU today.”

Captain Marvel will soar into theaters on March 8, 2019.