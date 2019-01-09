‘Captain Marvel’ In Two Months Teaser Released

The newest era of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is getting closer and closer.

A new trailer for Captain Marvel has made its way online, which highlights the fact that the film’s release is exactly two months away. You can check it out below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Go higher, further, and faster with Marvel Studios’ #CaptainMarvel. In theaters in 2 months! Get tickets: //t.co/8DwYnjx2Kz pic.twitter.com/dMGctcefdc — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) January 8, 2019

While the teaser doesn’t show any new footage, it does a pretty good job of getting people hyped for Captain Marvel‘s release. This is just the latest content for the Marvel Studios blockbuster that fans have been treated to this week, with tickets recently going on sale and a slew of new footage and posters debuting on Monday.

The film will see Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) coming to terms with her human and superhuman heritage, as the Kree-Skrull War wages on in the MCU’s 1990s.

“Funny, really honest, I don’t know exactly when [we decided on the ’90s setting]. Very early in the development process, I think we kind of seized on the idea of setting in the 90s as a way to kind of let the character carve out her own space in the cinematic universe and give her a lot of thematic weight and significance to the universe,” producer Jonathan Schwartz told reporters during a visit to the film’s set. “It’s more or less this adventure that’s going to inspire a lot of what we see in MCU and kind of being able to see those things in this movie that blossom in other movies and already have blossomed in other movies is one of the big excitements.”

“And then also just the idea of the 90s as a period which is something I don’t think we’ve been able to explore a lot of, it’s far enough in the rearview mirror that it was ‘Oh yeah, the 90s. I have memories of that era.’” Schwartz continued. “But I haven’t seen it represented a lot on film. So being able to play in that sandbox is exciting and do things like recreate a Blockbuster, which was super fun to walk through, and made me miss physical media in a way I didn’t expect.”

Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8th, Avengers: Endgame on April 26th, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.