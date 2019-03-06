Marvel’s Nick Fury, Black Panther Stars Meet at ‘Captain Marvel’ Premiere

Marvel’s Nick Fury and Black Panther crossed paths at the world premiere of Captain Marvel.

Samuel L. Jackson and Chadwick Boseman hung out at the premiere. Boseman is one of the few Marvel stars that Jackson hasn’t shared a scene with.

Jackson did not reprise his role as Nick Fury for Black Panther in 2018. In June, Jackson expressed how disappointed he was to not be a part of the film.

“When they were making it I kept saying, ‘So when do I go to Wakanda,’” he said during an appearance on Ellen. ” I was like, ‘Can I just walk down the street in Wakanda so they know that I know it’s there? Because I know it’s there!’ I mean Nick Fury knows every black thing that’s on the planet, so he’s gotta know about Wakanda, but I wish I had been there, but I’m really really pleased with the success of the film and how it worked out and eventually I may end up in Wakanda.”

Jackson was alluding to Black Panther sequels that could allow him another opportunity to walk the streets of Wakanda as Nick Fury. Black Panther director Ryan Coogler is set to return to write and direct T’Challa’s next adventure.

As for the first film’s success, it made $1.37 billion worldwide. The film earned seven Academy Awards nominations, including one for Best Picture. It won three Oscars, taking home trophies for Production Design, Costume Design, and Original Score.

Jackson returns as Nick Fury in Captain Marvel. Since the film takes place in the 1990s, Marvel used digital technology to de-age Jackson’s appearance.

In Captain Marvel, after having her memory of Earth wiped and being conscripted into the elite Kree squad called Starforce, Carol Danvers finds herself caught in the middle of a galactic war between two alien races that threatens to turn Earth into its next front.

Captain Marvel opens in theaters on March 8th.

Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Avengers: Endgame on April 26th and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.