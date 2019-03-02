‘Captain Marvel’: Samuel L. Jackson Photo Comparison To ‘Pulp Fiction’ Goes Viral

Entertainment Weekly released a set of new stills from Captain Marvel earlier this week and one photo, in particular, is drawing comparisons to another one of Samuel L. Jackson’s roles. One eagle-eyed Twitter user (@itisdxvid) was quick to share the picture alongside a still from Pulp Fiction in a now-viral tweet.

The photo in question features Jackson’s Nick Fury driving along with Agent Phil Coulson (Clark Gregg), a scene reminiscent of Pulp Fiction‘s scene where Jackson’s Jules Winnfield is cruising with Vincent Vega (John Travolta).

While Fury is set to be a major part of the upcoming film from Marvel Studios, Gregg’s return to the silver screen will be a much more minor role. Speaking to ComicBook.com on a visit to the set of Captain Marvel last year, producer Jonathan Schwartz teased Coulson’s role in the film.

“The great part about it is we just get to focus on him as he is so we don’t need to worry about the stuff he’s going to encounter later,” Schwartz said. “There’s lots of fun parallels I’m sure. But we get to see Coulson in his first meeting with Nick Fury at a much younger age where the Kree aren’t even part of his vocabulary yet.”

More recently, Gregg admitted it didn’t take him much convincing to board the project once he received the call.

“It wasn’t a long conversation. They said ‘Do you want to come back? It’s the 90s, cool soundtrack, Ryan and Anna, origin buddy with Sam [Jackson], and they’re going to give you more hair and make you look younger. Oh and Brie Larson is going to be Captain Marvel,’” Gregg mentioned. “And I was like ‘Okay, where do I go?’ It superseded that in every way. It’s so incredibly fun to do.

Captain Marvel flies into theaters March 8th. Other upcoming Marvel Studios films include Avengers: Endgame on April 26th and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.

