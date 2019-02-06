New ‘Captian Marvel’ Images Reveal New Look at Skrulls

New images from Captain Marvel have revealed a new look at the film’s alien antagonists, the Skrulls.

The Skrulls are shapeshifters locked in conflict with the Kree Empire. When that conflict reaches Earth, Captain Marvel must step in.

Ben Mendehlson plays the Skrull called Talos, the same Skrull pictured in the image below. He has previously discussed what living the Skrull life is like.

“I mean, when you’re Skrullin’, it’s a bit of a different thing,” Mendelsohn said. “It’s a got a certain flow to it that this guy [gestures to human costume] doesn’t have. Because this guy doesn’t sound like this. This guy is [adopts American accent] a lot more like, straight up, ready to do the work, very military-industrial complex circa 1990-whatever. A lot more buttoned up. Skrullin’ is a bit more laid back, a bit tougher. A little bit nastier? Maybe? Maybe. You got sharper nails, stuff like that.

“We’re kind of like the thrash metal component of the Marvel universe,” Mendelsohn said. “We’re tough, we’re brash, we’re loud. People want us to have warning stickers on us, like explicit lyrics.”

The Marvel Cinematic Universe debut of the Skrulls in Captain Marvel has led to speculation that the Secret Invasion could be next.

Captain Marvel takes inspiration from “The Kree-Skrull War.” That story finds Earth and the Avengers caught in the middle of a long war between the Skrull and Kree Empires.

Captain Marvel opens in theaters on March 8th.

Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Avengers 4 on April 26th, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.

Ben Mendelsohn as the Skrull called Talos

Brie Larson as Carol Danvers

Behind-the-Scenes of ‘Captain Marvel’