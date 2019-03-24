Did ‘Captain Marvel’ Feature a Secret Star-Lord Cameo?

If you’re a fan of the Marvel Cinematic Universe then you know that each of the 22 films from Iron Man forward are connected in various ways, some big and obvious and some tucked deep into the films Easter Egg style. With Captain Marvel, though, these ties are bit more curious as the film is set in 1995 — long before Iron Man built his first suit in a cave. Being set in the past allows for a whole different set of ties, potentially one to Guardians of the Galaxy and Star-Lord.

In Captain Marvel, Carol’s memories are kind of a significant plot point as when we meet her, she knows herself only as the Kree soldier Vers, her entire history other than the past six years missing. As her memories surface, there’s a moment where we see one of Carol and Monica Rambeau watching a shooting start together in Carol’s life on Earth. It’s a touching little glimpse of Carol’s past and her strong bond with Monica as well as Maria Rambeau, but fans can’t help but wonder if there’s more to it than that.

Over on Reddit, fans have pointed out that in MCU canon, young Peter Quill was taken from Earth by Yondu in 1988 while his mother was dying of cancer. With Captain Marvel taking place in 1995 and Carol having been missing for six years, the timeline on that shooting star scene adds up pretty perfectly to Quill’s abduction. Could it be that shooting star was the future Star-Lord being whisked into space?

Fans are pretty darn convinced it is, but visual effects supervisor for Captain Marvel Chris Townsend wouldn’t confirm — nor would he deny — the theory in a recent interview with Huffington Post when they shared the theory with him.

“I’ve never heard that about Peter Quill, but I love it,” he said. “I love the fan side of what we do. I love the reactions. I love how much thought [goes into everything]. Obviously, there’s a huge amount of thought that goes into it from everyone on our end making the films, but there’s an amazing sort of reading into things, like the shooting star.”

“To be honest, this is my fifth Marvel movie,” he added. “When I went to see Infinity War, there were so many things in there, little pieces were tied up, which I thought were amazing in ways I’ve never perceived.”

So what do you think? Is the shooting star Peter Quill being whisked into space? Just a cool coincidence? Let us know your thoughts about this and all things Captain Marvel in the comments below.

Captain Marvel is now in theaters. Other upcoming Marvel Studios films set for release this year include Avengers: Endgame on April 26th and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.

