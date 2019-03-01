‘Captain Marvel’ Tracking Ahead of Other Recent Superhero Titles in IMAX Ticket Sales

Captain Marvel is seriously about to take the box office by storm when it flies into theaters next weekend. Not only is the Brie Larson led film on track for the biggest debut of 2019 so far, but it’s also looking to overtake many of its superheroic predecessors when it comes to IMAX tickets.

According to a press release from IMAX, Captain Marvel pre-sales have the new MCU well ahead of other recent comic book adaptations. With just a week to go before its release, Captain Marvel is looking to top the likes of Deadpool 2, Wonder Woman, and Thor: Ragnarok in IMAX sales.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The company also notes that Captain Marvel is going to open in a total of 1,360 IMAX theaters around the world on its premiere day, March 8th, which makes it the widest ever IMAX day-and-date release. The film will also be specially formatted for the IMAX theaters, showing about 26 percent more on the screen.

Captain Marvel is flying high in every area of its projected box office performance, not just IMAX ticket sales. The most recent estimates suggest that the film could top $150 million in its opening weekend in North America, which would nearly triple the opening weekend of 2019’s current record-holder, How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World. Over in China, Captain Marvel is looking to make between $75-85 million over its first three days, which puts it just below Captain America: Civil War. However, advance sales in China are on pace with Civil War, so the debut could be even bigger than expected.

Despite some of the negative comments coming from a small section of the Internet, Captain Marvel seems to be defying all projections, and aiming for a higher, further, faster dominance of the box office next weekend.

Are you looking forward to Captain Marvel? How many times will you see it in theaters? Let us know in the comments!

Captain Marvel arrives on March 8th.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the newest Detective Pikachu trailer (and the appearance of Mewtwo!), the Oscars, and so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!