‘Captain Marvel’ Trailer Is Hiding a Major Throwback to ‘The Avengers’

Marvel Studios finally unveiled the first full-length trailer for Captain Marvel, giving fans an in-depth look at the MCU in the glorious era of the ’90s.

Given that the film will be a prequel in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, fans are curious to learn how Captain Marvel will set up future events in movies that they already know and love. But some might have already caught a tease to Marvel’s The Avengers, the first crossover film in the franchise.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In the trailer, Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) and Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) appear to be highjacking a Quinjet from a facility in the desert. It seems like this is the same Mojave Desert facility where Fury and his crew are studying the Tesseract in The Avengers, AKA Project PEGASUS.

Yes, Marvel loves their silly acronyms.

This is confirmed when a shot shows the wing of the Quinjet, which is adorned with the logo of Project PEGASUS. Take a look in the image below:

For those unaware, Project PEGASUS was shown to be a partnership between SHIELD and NASA, and their facility was being evacuated in the opening moments of The Avengers as the Tesseract started demonstrating fluctuating power levels. The object is actually the casing for the Space Stone, which teleports Loki into the facility where he immediately steals the object, kills some SHIELD agents while brainwashing others to facilitate his escape.

Captain Marvel is likely to reveal that Project PEGASUS had a lot more responsibilities than just monitoring strange and powerful artifacts. It also positions Fury as a “grunt” in the SHIELD hierarchy, but the experience will likely give him the foresight needed to assemble a group of heroes to face a major threat they couldn’t handle alone.

We will likely learn a lot more about the past of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and how it affects the future when Captain Marvel premieres in theaters on March 8, 2019.

[h/t ScreenRant]