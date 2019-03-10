‘Captain Marvel’: What Happens to the Skrulls?

After the events of Captain Marvel, there is still a lot of ground to cover in the ongoing conflict between the Skrulls and the Kree.

And while we know the Kree continue to have a presence in the future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as evidenced by Agents of SHIELD and Guardians of the Galaxy, we still don’t know what’s going on with the Skrulls. So what happened?

Videos by ComicBook.com

Warning: Major spoilers for Captain Marvel below.

Throughout the course of Captain Marvel, Carol Danvers learns that she’s been misled by the Supreme Intelligence of the Kree Empire, who convinced her that the Skrulls were terrorists attempting to destroy the Kree.

Carol later learns that Talos, a general in the Skrulls, is merely a survivor attempting to find what’s left of his family before rounding up the rest of his people. They want to escape the reach of the Kree Empire, which we have learned has destroyed the Skrull homeworld.

It flips the dynamic on its head, and we find out that the Skrulls aren’t exactly the villains in this story — they’re just trying to find peace on a new home.

Carol Danvers switches allegiances and takes the fight to the Kree, allowing Talos to reunite with a group of refugees before they all take to the stars in hopes of finding a new home. The movie ends with Captain Marvel aiding a Kree vessel loaded with Talos, his family, and other Skrulls, all in search of finding a new planet for the Skrulls to live on.

Many fans assumed that Captain Marvel would lead directly into the Marvel Comics storyline Secret Invasion, but it seems like there’s still unfinished business with the Kree that could indicate a full-blown Kree-Skrull War is on the horizon.

While the Skrulls essentially became allies by the end of Captain Marvel, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige made it clear that there are factions of good and evil Skrulls — much like any other population.

“Just like not all humans are bad, and not all humans are good, I think Skrulls probably have a variety of moralities amongst them,” Feige told us. “When they can do what they can do, it probably gets very tempting. So, it’s fun to have introduced this concept and see where it goes.”

Captain Marvel is now playing in theaters.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk Arrow coming to an end, new Avengers: Endgame footage shown, a HUGE Captain Marvel discussion & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!