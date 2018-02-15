Stand Up to Cancer Special to Pay Tribute to Chadwick Boseman

✖

Stand Up To Cancer is set to honor Chadwick Boseman during a televised fundraising special. Both his wife Simone Leeward Boseman and comedian Anthony Anderson are going to be on-hand to deliver some remarks. Fans are still reeling from the death of the Black Panther star at the age of 43 last year from colon cancer. This will be the seventh-biennial instance of Stand Up To Cancer being on television. If you would like to watch this special, it will be on a bunch of different platforms in the United States and Canada on August 21st at 8 PM ET. You can also livestream it on some platforms as well. Stand Up To Cancer paid tribute to his career and dropped some information about how deadly Colon Cancer is in our society.

“Chadwick Boseman was fueled by purpose and sought to fulfill that through writing, directing, acting and activism. His breakout performance came when he slid into the weighty shoes of Jackie Robinson in 42, but it was in his next role as James Brown in Get On Up that would distinguish him as a leading man in the industry, receiving numerous accolades for his masterful portrayal. He then starred in the title role of Marshall, which followed a young Thurgood during a career-defining case. Boseman joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the African superhero "Black Panther" in Captain America: Civil War, before bringing the character to the forefront of his own solo film, Black Panther, which received critical acclaim, broke global box office records, and had a social and cultural impact felt around the world. The film received seven Academy Award nominations, including Marvel's first-ever Best Picture nomination.”

“Boseman won the NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture, and the Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture alongside the film's ensemble. In 2019, Boseman starred in 21 Bridges, which he produced alongside his partner Logan Coles, through their shingle X•ception Content. Last year, he appeared in Da 5 Bloods, directed by Academy Award winner Spike Lee, as fallen soldier "Stormin' Norman." In Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, a screen adaptation of the famed August Wilson play, Boseman starred as "Levee." His captivating performance garnered an Academy Award nomination and won the NAACP Image Award, Critics' Choice, and Screen Actors Guild Awards, as well as numerous others.”

“Colorectal cancer is the second leading cause of cancer death among men and women combined in the United States. Black people in the U.S. are 20 percent more likely to be diagnosed with colon cancer and 40 percent more likely to die from it. With routine screening, colorectal cancer is one of the most preventable cancers and is beatable in 90% of cases when detected early. Stand Up To Cancer continues to fund colorectal cancer research and efforts to raise awareness about colorectal cancer screenings, early detection and prevention. During Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month in March, SU2C launched a new public awareness campaign to increase awareness and screenings in medically underserved communities.”

Will you be watching to see the tributes to Boseman? Let us know down in the comments!