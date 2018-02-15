Jeopardy! Features Chadwick Boseman Category in Tribute to Late Actor

✖

As we approach the one year anniversary of the shocking death of actor Chadwick Boseman, messages of remembrance and tribute to the late star and activist have already started. The latest episode of the game show Jeopardy! featured a full category about Boseman's career, appropriately titled "The Late, Great Chadwick Boseman." Boseman had previously been featured in the clues on Jeopardy! four times previously and was the correct response on another occasion, but this marks the first time an entire category was devoted to him and his work. We've collected the clues below, see if you can get the correct responses!

$200 clue: As a student, Chadwick got into a theater program at Oxford but couldn't afford it; this man played "Equalizer" & footed the bill

(Denzel Washington)

(Denzel Washington) $400 clue: As this film hero: "We must find a way to look after one another, as if we were one single tribe"

(Black Panther)

(Black Panther) The L.A. Dodgers tweeted, "From playing legendary figures to becoming one, we'll never forget your iconic performance as" him

(Jackie Robinson)

(Jackie Robinson) Chadwick worked up to 8 hours a day with a choreographer to get what he called "the groove" of this "Godfather of Soul"

(James Brown)

(James Brown) In 2018 at this HBCU, his D.C. alma mater, Chadwick told grads, "Your very existence is wrapped up in the things you are here to fulfill"

(Howard University)

Though Boseman tragically passed away before production could begin on the upcoming Black Panther sequel movie, he was able to record multiple episodes as his character for Marvel's What If...? the all-new animated series from Marvel Studios airing on Disney+. Executive producer Brad Winderbaum recently confirmed to ComicBook.com that Boseman actually recorded material for and appears in four-episodes of the series.

"He's in four episodes, actually," Winderbaum told ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis. "He plays different versions of the character. I wouldn't say that anything changed drastically. We wanted to honor, frankly, his performance and his eagerness to be a part of the project. In retrospect, he recorded this episodes for us knowing what we all know now. We wanted to honor what he did, so we actually didn't change a lot of it. There were certain things, in the context of his passing, especially musically...Lauren Karpman delivered what I think is an incredible score for the entire series and the way she approached T'Challa throughout, especially in light of his passing, is really beautiful."