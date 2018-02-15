Marvel Fans Are Emotional After Chadwick Boseman's Return As T'Challa in What If? Episode 2

By Kofi Outlaw

The second episode of Marvel's What If....? brings back Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman as T'Challa, for an episode that's appropriately titled "What If... T'Challa Became a Star-Lord?" As the title indicates, Boseman got to play a more fun version of T'Challa who was taken from Earth by the Ravagers at a young age and grew up exploring the stars while becoming the adventurer Star-Lord, instead of Peter Quill. It was an episode that mixed the worlds of Black Panther and Guardians of the Galaxy in the best way possible: more importantly, though, it was an emotional hit to hear Chadwick Boseman's voice again, almost a year to date after his death.

While Marvel fans still seem to be loving what What If...? brings to the table, the renewed impact of Chadwick Boseman's passing makes T'Challa's return a bittersweet experience:

Special Dedication

Marvel's What If...? episode 2 also includes this touching tribute to Chadwick Boseman at the end. 

Here Come The Tears...

A lot of us Marvel fans burst into tears during this What If...? episode. This fan just happened to make it closer to the ending than most. 

That Golden Voice

The sound of Chadwick Boseman's T'Challa voice was a carefully-crafted work of art that we can only fully appreciate now that he's gone. 

Just The Beginning of the End

There are three more episodes of What If...? that will feature Chadwick Boseman's voicework. This is only the beginning of the end of our time with him.

Say His Name. 'Nuff Said.

That's the only tweet we need. 

The Multiverse Approves

Even the guys who keep an eye on the entire multiverse couldn't help but get emotional over this one. 

Feel-Good Experience

To sum everything up: While it may be bittersweet, this reunion with Chadwick Boseman is the epitome of a "Feel good" experience. 

Marvel's What If...? streams New Episodes Wednesdays on Disney+. 

