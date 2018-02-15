Marvel Fans Are Emotional After Chadwick Boseman's Return As T'Challa in What If? Episode 2
The second episode of Marvel's What If....? brings back Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman as T'Challa, for an episode that's appropriately titled "What If... T'Challa Became a Star-Lord?" As the title indicates, Boseman got to play a more fun version of T'Challa who was taken from Earth by the Ravagers at a young age and grew up exploring the stars while becoming the adventurer Star-Lord, instead of Peter Quill. It was an episode that mixed the worlds of Black Panther and Guardians of the Galaxy in the best way possible: more importantly, though, it was an emotional hit to hear Chadwick Boseman's voice again, almost a year to date after his death.
While Marvel fans still seem to be loving what What If...? brings to the table, the renewed impact of Chadwick Boseman's passing makes T'Challa's return a bittersweet experience:
Special Dedication
#TChalla's episode of #WhatIf is dedicated to the late Chadwick Boseman. 💜 pic.twitter.com/wy3Bw5ThbS— Black Panther: Wakanda Forever News (@bpanthernews) August 18, 2021
Marvel's What If...? episode 2 also includes this touching tribute to Chadwick Boseman at the end.
Here Come The Tears...
#WhatIf spoiler
"dedicated to our friend, our inspiration, and our hero
CHADWICK BOSEMAN"
I burst into tears 😭 pic.twitter.com/ofWLKRNPep— jessica_⎊ ⍟ || what if...? era (@downeyjessevan) August 18, 2021
A lot of us Marvel fans burst into tears during this What If...? episode. This fan just happened to make it closer to the ending than most.
That Golden Voice
Hearing Chadwick Boseman’s voice on What If…? was emotional.
He had a lovely, soothing voice and he highlighted that here with such a wonderful performance. He truly was a remarkable performer taken too soon.
Forever our Black Panther. Forever our King. #WhatIf #TChalla pic.twitter.com/yy2WH6BwpD— Michael Patterson (@michaelp93) August 18, 2021
The sound of Chadwick Boseman's T'Challa voice was a carefully-crafted work of art that we can only fully appreciate now that he's gone.
Just The Beginning of the End
Chadwick Boseman's last outing in the MCU as #TChalla. No, actually he will be appearing in four episodes of #WhatIf I'm not ready.... 💔 pic.twitter.com/GldvEwRxtd— Nero (@MSpector_JM) August 18, 2021
There are three more episodes of What If...? that will feature Chadwick Boseman's voicework. This is only the beginning of the end of our time with him.
Say His Name. 'Nuff Said.
Chadwick Boseman. That's the tweet. pic.twitter.com/lqdd5bRRWf— Adam Hlaváč (@adamhlavac) August 18, 2021
That's the only tweet we need.
The Multiverse Approves
Loki and Mobius are watching and remembering Chadwick Boseman's final performance as #TChalla in #WhatIf
Forever in our hearts pic.twitter.com/PMd75XORWN— what loki & mobius watch (fan account) (@DailyLokius) August 18, 2021
Even the guys who keep an eye on the entire multiverse couldn't help but get emotional over this one.
Feel-Good Experience
#WhatIf Episode 2 is an emotional farewell to Chadwick Boseman’s T’Challa, & a wonderfully entertaining story that brings two wildly different corners of the MCU together. There’s also some BIG cameos that are executed in funny, wholesome & surprising ways. A “feel-good” episode! pic.twitter.com/lb4l678yFz— DR Movie News 📽 (@DRMovieNews1) August 18, 2021
To sum everything up: While it may be bittersweet, this reunion with Chadwick Boseman is the epitome of a "Feel good" experience.
Marvel's What If...? streams New Episodes Wednesdays on Disney+.