The second episode of Marvel's What If....? brings back Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman as T'Challa, for an episode that's appropriately titled "What If... T'Challa Became a Star-Lord?" As the title indicates, Boseman got to play a more fun version of T'Challa who was taken from Earth by the Ravagers at a young age and grew up exploring the stars while becoming the adventurer Star-Lord, instead of Peter Quill. It was an episode that mixed the worlds of Black Panther and Guardians of the Galaxy in the best way possible: more importantly, though, it was an emotional hit to hear Chadwick Boseman's voice again, almost a year to date after his death.

While Marvel fans still seem to be loving what What If...? brings to the table, the renewed impact of Chadwick Boseman's passing makes T'Challa's return a bittersweet experience: