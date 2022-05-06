Chip 'n Dale Crash the Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness Red Carpet

✖

The red carpet premiere of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness had a surprise appearance from Chip and Dale, stars of the upcoming Disney+ original series Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers. All the stars were in attendance for the Doctor Strange sequel's premiere, including Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, Rachel McAdams, Benedict Wong, and Xochitl Gomez. Fans probably weren't expecting to see the Rescue Rangers show up, but that's the kind of corporate synergy you get from Disney. They might be ankle-size, but that didn't stop Chip and Dale from crashing the red carpet to pose for a picture.

A tweet from the Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers Twitter account reads: "No matter the multiverse, these two gumshoes won't miss a red carpet. #RescueRangers" Chip and Dale can be seen standing in line behind a woman in black high heels. Another pint-sized character holds a sign up off-screen that calls Chip 'n Dale "'90s stars."

No matter the multiverse, these two gumshoes won’t miss a red carpet. #RescueRangers pic.twitter.com/WoiZxH3Mbp — Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers (@RescueRangers) May 3, 2022

Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers follows our titular characters decades after their hit TV show came to an end. Chip (John Mulaney) seems content with his career as an insurance salesperson, while Dale (Andy Sandberg) tries to relive his glory days by getting CGI surgery. The mysterious disappearance of one of their former cast members brings them back together to solve the case.

The official synopsis of the Disney+ original movie reads: "Chip and Dale are living amongst cartoons and humans in modern-day Los Angeles, but their lives are quite different now. It has been decades since their successful television series was cancelled, and Chip (voice of Mulaney) has succumbed to a life of suburban domesticity as an insurance salesman. Dale (voice of Sandberg), meanwhile, has had CGI surgery and works the nostalgia convention circuit, desperate to relive his glory days. When a former cast mate mysteriously disappears, Chip and Dale must repair their broken friendship and take on their Rescue Rangers detective personas once again to save their friend's life."

Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers premieres May 20th on Disney+. The film stars John Mulaney (Saturday Night Live) as Chip, Andy Samberg (Palm Springs) as Dale and KiKi Layne (If Beale Street Could Talk). The cast also includes Will Arnett (Arrested Development), Eric Bana (Dirty John), Flula Borg (Pitch Perfect 2), Dennis Haysbert (24), Keegan-Michael Key (Schmigadoon!), Tress MacNeille (The Simpsons), Tim Robinson (I Think You Should Leave), Seth Rogen (Pam and Tommy), J.K. Simmons (Being the Ricardos), Chris Parnell (Saturday Night Live).