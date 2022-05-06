Captain Carter Actress Hayley Atwell Appears at Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Premiere

✖

The red carpet premiere of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness included an appearance from Captain Carter actress Hayley Atwell. The star is known for portraying Peggy Carter in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, making her first appearance in 2011's Captain America: The First Avenger. She headlined two seasons of ABC's Agent Carter before her character passed away of old age in 2016's Captain America: Civil War. However, the What If... ? animated series brought Hayley Atwell back to voice Peggy Carter once again, establishing her as the super-soldier Captain Carter on an alternate Earth.

All of the stars were in attendance for the red carpet premiere of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, Rachel McAdams, Benedict Wong, and Xochitl Gomez posed for the cameras, but they weren't the only MCU actors spotted in the crowd. Hayley Atwell also showed up in a stunning silver dress and stood in front of the Doctor Strange 2 backdrop for some pictures.

(Photo: Jon Kopaloff/WireImage via Getty Images)

There has been plenty of speculation surrounding Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness featuring Captain Carter in some capacity. A poster for Doctor Strange 2 was scrutinized so closely that some fans spotted Captain Carter's shield in some broken shards of glass. If that wasn't enough of a tease, a Doctor Strange promo basically confirmed Captain Carter when she was shown squaring off with Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch. The footage made sure not to show Captain Carter's face, but her superhero suit is shown, along with her Union Jack Vibranium shield.

Marvel producer Brad Winderbaum revealed Captain Carter will be an important part of future seasons of What If... ?.

"We realized, I think, early on in development as we were starting to get AC [Bradley's] scripts and starting to look at the arc of the series that there was going to be a character that bubbled up and became more important," Winderbaum said. "Not more important than the rest, but had a strong relationship with The Watcher, who is really our driving force behind the series, and that's Captain Carter."

Winderbaum then went on to confirm the team plans on revisiting Carter with every season of the show since she helps keep the tapestry of the multiverse together.

"And we realized as we started developing the second season that Captain Carter was going to be the character who we would revisit in every season and continue that adventure," the producer added. "Obviously, we're telling a story on a giant multiversal canvas so you never really know who's going to pop up where and when. It's very much an anthology, but there's always opportunity for fun connections to be made."

