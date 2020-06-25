Chris Evans Reveals Unreleased And Embarrassing Captain America: Civil War Cast Video

✖

Chris Evans' time as Captain Americain the Marvel Cinematic Universe may be over, but apparently he still has a lot of fun memories to share. At this point it's common knowledge just how many fun hijinks Marvel stars get up to while shooting their films; in a recent interview between Chris Evans and Ant-Man star Paul Rudd, we got to learn another fun behind-the-scenes tale of the MCU. This one comes from the Russo Bros. production on Captain America: Civil War, and Evans' master plan to create a Marvel dance video montage - a plan that never quite came to fruition...

Here's what Chris Evans had to recall about his Captain America: Civil War dance video, while speaking to Paul Rudd during a segment of Variety's "Actors on Actors" segment.

“On that day, it was literally the day I met you, [Anthony] Mackie and I and Scarlett [Johansson] got in our head that we were going to shoot — this is so hilarious — a little video just for the Marvel gang, like a little culmination, like a yearbook video, set to that song from ‘Grease,' Evans explained. ‘We go together, like rama lama,’ whatever that song is. We were just going to go around, take little clips of videos of people dancing and cut it all together. The first day I was like, ‘All right, I’ll start collecting some of this footage.’ I have the footage. I was like, ‘Hi, nice to meet you. You don’t know me, but can I get this?’ It was you, Mackie, I think [Jeremy] Renner, Sebastian, and I just said, ‘Look, everyone, just dance for 30 seconds,’ and you did it. You were a great sport. You willingly danced with little explanation from me, and then I never completed the video. I just abandoned it. But I got that footage of our first day of meeting of you dancing.”

“I must’ve blocked it out," Rudd answers. "I don’t remember it at all.”

“I’m sorry, I found it," Evans reveals. "It’s unbelievable. I can’t show it — it’s way too embarrassing.”

“Is it bad?" Rudd asks.

...And in the way that only Chris Evans could answer: “Oh, it’s so bad.”

This conversation definitely confirms one thing: ever Marvel movie fan now wants to see this video! It would be a real treat to see all of these Marvel actors get silly in such an unguarded way - so better start sending that tweets Chris Evans way: #ReleaseTheEvansCut!

