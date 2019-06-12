Chris Hemsworth Slams Huntsman: Winter’s War

During a wide-ranging interview about his career, Avengers: Endgame star Chris Hemsworth delivered a brutally honest take on Huntsman: Winter’s War, the second installment in the Snow White and the Huntsman story, in which he reprised his role without the benefit of Kristen Stewart’s Snow White.

The film was plagued by problems from the start, since the original plan was to make a sequel that included Stewart. Both she and Snow White and the Huntsman director Rupert Sanders cut ties with the film after a scandal erupted shortly after the release of the first film. Apparently, Sanders and Stewart had an affair during production and Sanders’s wife was less-than-thrilled about it. Losing one of the film’s leads and changing premises between films can’t have helped the film find its way…which is what Hemsworth says was the biggest issue.

“I don’t think we ever landed on the point of the film,” Hemsworth told Variety. “I thought we wanted to make a not-as-dark version. I felt like I was in a different movie. I was doing one thing, and there were these quite dramatic performances, which were brilliant.”

When Freya (Emily Blunt), a young queen who can freeze her enemies in ice, learns of the demise of her sister, the evil Ravenna (Charlize Theron), she summons her soldiers to recover the Magic Mirror. After resurrecting Ravenna, the two wicked sisters amass a seemingly indestructible army that threatens the kingdom. Only the skills of Eric (Chris Hemsworth) and Sara (Jessica Chastain), two warriors who defied Freya by falling in love, can save this enchanted land from the forces of darkness.

The Huntsman: Winter’s War is directed by Cedric Nicolas-Troyan, and is written by Craig Mazin, Martin Solibakke and Evan Spiliotopoulos. The film stars Chris Hemsworth, Charlize Theron, Sam Claflin and Nick Frost reprising their roles, along with newcomers Emily Blunt, Jessica Chastain and Colin Morgan.

Hemsworth can be seen now in Avengers: Endgame and later this month in Men in Black International. He is expected to take a break from acting for the rest of the year to be with his family, and fans are still wondering whether he might end up in Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3 when it begins filming next year.