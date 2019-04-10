Chris Hemsworth Tricked Disneyland Into Letting His Daughter On Ride She Didn’t Meet Height Requirements For

The Avengers: Endgame cast recently went to Disneyland, and most of them had a grand time at the popular amusement park. Part of that cast made an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live and shared some of their favorite moments from the tip, including Robert Downey Jr, Scarlett Johansson, Chris Hemsworth, and Paul Rudd. When Kimmel got to Hemsworth, the Thor actor shared a story from a previous trip involving the Tower of Terror that made the audience crack up, though at times the rest of the cast questioned if it was the best thing to do.

“I took my daughter a couple of years ago when it was previously called the Tower of Terror, and she wasn’t tall enough. She was really upset and I was like ‘forget this, come here’, so I grabbed a couple of Snickers bars and things and slammed it in the back of her shoe under her heel and I propped her up where she was this much short, walked up and I was like ‘what about now?’ So they’re like ‘okay, in you come’ and I’m like yeah (fist pumps).”

Videos by ComicBook.com

The audience cheered, though Johansson brought up that maybe it shouldn’t be. Hemsworth said “It gets worse right. So we’re sitting in the chair and this thing it’s I don’t how hundreds of feet high or whatever. We’re at the top and I’m looking at her, she’s strapped in and the seat is massive on her, and I’m like ‘we beat the system honey, well done’ and then it drops and she’s like zip (she raises up). I grab onto her and she’s screaming the whole way down. I was like ‘maybe there’s a reason that there’s a height requirement.’ So don’t do that.”

Downey quickly chimed in “maybe!”

You can check the full interview in the video above and the official description for Endgame can be found below.

“After the devastating events of Avengers: Infinity War (2018), the universe is in ruins due to the efforts of the Mad Titan, Thanos. With the help of remaining allies, the Avengers must assemble once more in order to undo Thanos’ actions and restore order to the universe once and for all, no matter what consequences may be in store.”

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26th.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about that Joker trailer, WWE Wrestlemania 35 and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!