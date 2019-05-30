Chris Pratt Taught Karen Gillan’s Nebula How to Pout in Avengers: Endgame

Avengers: Endgame has been in theaters for over a month now, but the Marvel Cinematic Universe cast are still gracing fans with fun behind-the-scenes content. The latest photo comes from Karen Gillan, the actor best known for playing Nebula. Gillan took to Instagram to share a picture with her fellow Guardian of the Galaxy, Chris Pratt.

View this post on Instagram Nebula learning how to pout with Peter Quill @prattprattpratt #avengersendgame A post shared by Karen Gillan (@karengillanofficial) on May 30, 2019 at 5:36am PDT

“Nebula learning how to pout with Peter Quill,” she wrote. Looking fierce, guys!

Many fans commented on the photo, loving the pouty poses between pals.

Not only is Gillan starring in Avengers: Endgame, but she also just wrapped production on the upcoming follow-up to Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle. She was also recently revealed to be one of the top 10 most-tracked female directors by IMDbPro members as well as one of the most-tracked screenwriters. Gillan made her directorial feature debut last year with The Party’s Just Beginning, which is now streaming on Hulu. This year, you can also catch her lending her voice to the upcoming animation films Spies in Disguise and Call of the Wind.

Pratt has tons of projects in the works, including Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (alongside Gillan) and Jurassic World 3, which are both expected to hit theaters in 2021. Next year, you can catch him lending his voice to Onward, the newest animated project from Pixar.

In addition to Gillan and Pratt, Avengers: Endgame stars Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Chris Evans (Captain America), Josh Brolin (Thanos), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Don Cheadle (War Machine), Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie), and Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon).

Avengers: Endgame is now playing in theaters everywhere. Other Marvel Cinematic Universe films include Captain Marvel, which will be released on DVD and blu-ray on June 11th, and Spider-Man Far From Home, which lands in theaters on July 2nd.