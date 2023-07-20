Christopher Nolan Says RDJ as Iron Man Is "One of the Greatest Casting Decisions in the History of Movies"

Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer is hitting theaters this weekend, and it features a star-studded cast led by Cillian Murphy. The film also features Robert Downey Jr. in his first film role in over three years, and the actor recently said Oppenheimer is the best film he's ever been in. Of course, many know Downey Jr. best for playing Tony Stark/Iron Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Recently, Nolan spoke with Happy Sad Confused's Josh Horowitz and said the casting of Downey Jr. in the MCU was "one of the greatest casting decisions in the history of movies."

"When [Jon] Favreau had the insight to cast him as Iron Man, I mean that's ... one of the greatest casting decisions in the history of movies," Nolan explained. "And you look at what that did and where that went with everything. And I think that was Jon just knowing what an incredible actor, what incredible potential it was from Downey. And then the movie star charisma, that wonderful charisma comes into play."

He continued, "What was cool about getting to work with Downey on this project was to be able to go to him and say, 'Okay put that charisma, put that movie star thing to one side for a second, and just lose yourself in this real-life human being who is so complex and has such an incredible part to play in Oppenheimer's story. And to watch him just sort of go back to that geniuses as an actor, just finding the truth in another human being and presenting it, and the things he does in the film, I think a lot of his fan base is going to be extremely surprised. It's really cool to see somebody who's achieved such greatness as a movie star, that pivot completely and stretch themselves in a way that a lot of people haven't seen him do."

Recently, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige said something similar about Downey Jr.'s Iron Man casting. In honor of the 15th anniversary of the movie's release, Feige sat down with Iron Man director Jon Favreau to reflect on the first MCU movie and talk about everything from the effects to the casting of Robert Downey Jr. in the titular role.

"I think that's probably one of the greatest decisions in the history of Hollywood," Feige shared. "I remember on later movies...I would say, Robert, we wouldn't be in this mess if it wasn't for you. Meaning we wouldn't have a studio if it wasn't for you."

"I remember sitting down with [Robert] and I was like, he just got it and he's got that spark in him and his eye and he's ready," Favreau recalled. "Once it was him, that's when my life got a lot easier." He added that Downey Jr. "had a very [high] standard that he wanted to hit with, not wanting this to feel basic. He wanted it to be special."

"It wasn't really until we cast Robert that I fully understood what the take was," Favreau revealed. "Every decision became a lot easier." Feige said of Favreau and Downey Jr., "You and Robert are that movie, it's the balance right between poking fun at it or taking the piss out of a moment, but also, and this is what you both are so good at, taking it seriously."

Opening on July 21st, Oppenheimer is based on Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin's Pulitzer Prize-winning novel American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer.