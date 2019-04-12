‘Cloak & Dagger’ Recap With Spoilers – “Shadow Selves”

The Season 2 premiere of Cloak & Dagger ended with a bang last week, as it was revealed that the show’s new antagonist/anti-hero Mayhem wasn’t at all what we thought. Rather than Brigid O’Reilly with a personality disorder, Mayhem is a completely separate person, a reveal made in the premiere’s final moments that threw everyone for a loop. How could that have possibly happened? The follow-up episode, Thursday’s “Shadow Selves,” wastes no time explaining what’s actually going on. Let’s break it down, shall we?

Things kick off with the return of Ally Maki’s Mina Hess (finally!) who is working on an experiment with some rats, testing the materials from Roxxon that were involved in the explosion. After a couple of failed trials early one, a surge of electricity causes the current rat to clone itself. This helps explain what happened to Brigid/Mayhem, but Mina gives a little more insight later. The long and short of it is: The clone of the original is usually very hostile and seeks to murder its predecessor and take its place. Yes, this does sound like the plot of Us. No, I’m not upset about it.

A lot of the episode moves back and forth in time, showing what Mayhem was up to in the months between the Season 1 finale and the Season 2 premiere. Brigid spent some time in the hospital after her accident and Mayhem paid her a visit early on, seemingly to kill her. However, she soon decided that it was more important to find and kill Detective Connors, so she lets her other be for now. She then went on the hunt for Connors (who we know is trapped in Cloak’s void) and along the way, stumbled into the sex trafficking ring that Brigid, Tyrone, and Tandy have been trying to stop.

Those three characters spend their time in the present trying to track down Mayhem, which Brigid is very good at doing since they share the same memories. This chase eventually leads them to one of the trafficking hubs where several young women are being held captive. (The first ring they find has already been torn apart by Mayhem, who kills the men and saves the girls, leading Tandy to believe maybe she isn’t so bad.)

Tandy, Tyrone, and Brigid save all of the girls from the gang and are trying to make their escape, when they’re suddenly interrupted by Mayhem who starts slaughtering all of the criminals. She’s about to shoot a teenage boy, who was working with the gang, but Tyrone intervenes. His darkness starts spreading around the room and he sucks Mayhem into the void.

In the final scene of the episode, Mayhem wakes up in the void. Blackness all around, except for an old gas station in the distance. She walks over to find a fridge by the door, and inside sits Brigid’s dead boyfriend, exactly as she found him when he was killed by Connors. This time however, he wakes up and smiles at Mayhem.

“Who’s up for awkward reunion pancakes?”