SPOILER Gets Comic-Accurate Costume in ‘Cloak & Dagger’

It only took a few short episodes before one of the cast members of Marvel's Cloak & Dagger got their comic-accurate costume.

WARNING: Spoilers for the most recent Cloak & Dagger episode up ahead

In tonight's episode of Cloak & Dagger, Tyrone Johnson (Aubrey Joseph) is the first of the show's titular characters to don a comic-accurate costume.

Ty joins his father Otis (Miles Mussenden) as they return to Otis' former stomping grounds. There, they meet up with several of Otis' formers acquaintences from his time as a New Orlens Spy Boy. A social club of sorts, the group celebrates their New Orleans heritage by wearing special Mardi Gras-theme cloaks and dressings.

Going through the groups archives, Ty's interest is drawn to a navy blue and black cloak. As he's checking over the cloak, Otis mentions the cloak used to belong to Ty's older brother Billy. Wanting to join the Spy Boy fraternity, Otis agrees to let Ty use the cloak.

(Photo: Marvel Entertainment)

The navy blue and black cloak is a near-spitting image of the attire Cloak wears in the Marvel comic mythos. Starting with his first appearance in Peter Parker, the Spectacular Spider-Man #66, Cloak has been seen wearing either a plain black cloak or one with alternating navy and black stripes.

Earlier this week, Cloak & Dagger showrunner Joe Pokaski sat down with ComicBook.com's Charlie Ridgely to talk about the inclusion of comic-accurate material in the budding Freeform show.

"Definitely, you know, the costumes will be getting nods for the rest of the series," Pokaski said. "You know, there's something coming up in episode four and then some stuff coming up in the end of the season that's going to define Tyrone's relationship with his cloak."

Pokaski didn't stop there. He continued talking about the opportunity to introduce other comic-related material as the series progresses through its inaugural season.

"We're surprised that when we got to kind of adapting for television that we wanted to start in a slightly different place, but with every episode and even as we start talking about episodes beyond the first season," the showrunner explained. "Now we're slowly building towards that Cloak and Dagger of the comics, but I don't think we could have started right away with that imagery or even with their relationship."

New episodes of Cloak & Dagger air on Thursday nights at 8pm ET on Freeform.