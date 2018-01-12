Close-Up Look at Iron Man’s ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Armor Revealed in Disneyland Paris Commercial

Fans just got a much closer look at Avengers: Infinity War’s Iron Man thanks to Disneyland.

A new commercial was just released for the upcoming Summer of Super-Heroes, an event that will be hitting Disneyland Paris later this year. There’s no one better to introduce it than Iron Man himself Tony Stark, who is wearing his updated suit of armor from Infinity War.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The suit features the classic red and gold color scheme, but this time features accents of bright blue. While there’s plenty of gold in the suit, it is spread out throughout the suit, with the main chest piece mostly red.

It’s unknown if this will be the only suit in the film, but for now, you can get a better look at it in the video above.

As for the event itself, the Summer of Super-Heroes will bring Marvel exhibits and experiences to Disneyland. Not only will you have the chance to do things like try and pick up the mighty Mjolnir, but you’ll have the chance to meet Thor and the other heroes of Marvel as well.

Fans will see plenty of Iron Man in Infinity War, who is getting his clock cleaned a bit by Thanos in the first trailer. His protege Spider-Man is also getting a butt-kicking, and it will take the entire roster of Marvel heroes to take him down, and fans can’t wait to see Captain America and Iron Man team-up once more.

Avengers: Infinity War currently enjoys a 4.40 out of 5 on ComicBook.com’s anticipation rankings, making it the most anticipated film of 2018 by our users. You can submit your own score for the film here.

Avengers: Infinity War hits theaters on May 4, while Ant-Man and the Wasp lands in theaters on July 6. Captain Marvel lands next on March 8, 2019, while Avengers 4 hits theaters on May 3, 2019.