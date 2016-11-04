Comic-Con 2022: Doctor Strange 2's Bruce Campbell Reunites With Pizza Poppa Cart

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness opened up a bunch of doors in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with its use of the multiverse and everything seems like it's going towards a specific direction. Marvel Studios held a fantastic Hall H panel at San Diego Comic-con where they revealed their upcoming film slate which featured two Avengers films titled Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars. During the weekend, the official account for the event tweeted a new image of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness star Bruce Campbell returning to his Pizza Papa cart.

The official San Diego Comic-Con account tweeted the photo of Campbell with the caption: "Bruce Campbell, aka Pizza Papa, has been reunited with his pizza cart from Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness! The movie releases on Blu-Ray and DVD on July 26th #DoctorStrange #BluRay #Marvel @Marvel @GroovyBruce." You can check out the tweet below!

Bruce Campbell, aka Pizza Papa, has been reunited with his pizza cart from Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness! The movie releases on Blu-Ray and DVD on July 26th #DoctorStrange #BluRay #Marvel @Marvel @GroovyBruce

📸: V. Lawton pic.twitter.com/OaHJ5O2MrQ — San Diego Comic-Con (@Comic_Con) July 23, 2022

The next Doctor Strange movie will likely be very different than it's predecessor and will hopefully not involve the multiverse. Michael Waldron, who wrote both Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Loki, recently detailed what he believes is a major concern with Marvel Studios' use of the multiverse. Waldron thinks we should tread lightly with the multiverse. During a previous interview with SFX Magazine, the Loki and Doctor Strange scribe detailed how Marvel Studios use of the multiverse could become a double-edged sword.

"The danger is you can expand your scope too wide, and you can actually reduce the stakes if you don't make it personal as you go bigger and wider. But the opportunity in the multiverse is to have characters confront literal 'What ifs?' and alternate versions of themselves and perhaps others in their lives. It's an interesting way to hold up a mirror to characters," Waldron said. "In every way, it shapes the emotional heart of the story. It has to. The multiverse isn't just a MacGuffin where we're like, 'Okay, this is just a kitschy thing that we're playing with in this movie.' If you're faced with alternate realities and with alternate versions of yourself that has to become the emotional heart, exploring who you might be if you were a different version of yourself, if you made other choices, the right choices or the wrong choices. It's complex stuff, emotionally, and that's exactly why it's so thrilling and so great for a cast as dramatically talented as this one."

Marvel Studios describes Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness as follows: "To restore a world where everything is changing, Strange seeks help from his ally Wong, the Sorcerer Supreme, and the Avengers' most powerful Scarlet Witch, Wanda. But a terrible threat looms over humanity and the entire universe that no longer can be done by their power alone. Even more surprising, the greatest threat in the universe looks exactly like Doctor Strange."

The film is directed by the legendary Sam Rami and will star Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Benedict Wong as Wong, Rachel McAdams as Christine Palmer, Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff/ Scarlet Witch, Patrick Stewart as Professor Charles Xavier, Xochitl Gomez as America Chavez and Chiwetel Ejiofor as Baron Mordo.

