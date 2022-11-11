Comic-Con 2022: Riri Williams' Ironheart Armor First Look Revealed

Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne) is on her way to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever before starring in her own series on Disney+ next fall. While the first teaser for Wakanda Forever showed the beloved Champion building her first supersuit, a new reveal from Funko shows the character suited up in the MK1 Ironheart armor.

Much like Iron Man's Mark I armor, Williams builds it with tools and materials she has on hand, leading to a less-refined prototype. The look isn't nearly as clunky as Iron Man's first armor, and it includes boosters allowing her to fly in addition to a repulsor cannon on her arm. See it for yourself below.

First look at #Ironheart’s Mk I design by Dominique Thorne’s Riri Williams in @OriginalFunko form! pic.twitter.com/KfH5LWMqhh — Phase Zero – MCU (@PhaseZeroCB) July 24, 2022

"I was at home in Delaware and I got a call asking if I would like to play this role. It was the best phone call I could have ever received," Thorne previously said about landing the role. "I was so shocked, in fact, that there was a considerable lag in the conversation! (laughs). I was waiting for them to say, like, 'Oh, we'll send you the sides,' or, 'Get your tape over to us.' But there was none of that. It was just like, 'Would you like to do this?' It was probably the most unique experience I've ever had because there was no audition at all."

In a separate interview, the Marvel newcomer said that it was always about story over character for her.

"For me, at this point, it's really about the story," she added. "That's what many of us who enter into this profession think. What draws you in is the ability to tell stories that mean something to people. In high school, the motto was to empathize, to empower, or to educate and so that is what I still abide by today. So hopefully, I'm involved in a story that is doing that. There are real people with real stories and real emotions at the center of it. Even if it's not my experience or your experience, it allows somebody the opportunity to be changed; the opportunity to have their mind expanded or get educated in a new way. I think that's one of the most beautiful and powerful things that this form is capable of."

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is set to open in theaters on November 11th while Ironheart hits Disney+ next year.