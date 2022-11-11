Comic-Con 2022: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Trailer Confirms Midnight Angels Debut

San Diego Comic-Con is currently in full swing, and today's Marvel Studios panel featured a lot of excitement. Kevin Feige revealed news about the franchise's upcoming phases as well as multiple movie titles, release dates, and more. There were also a couple of trailers that debuted at the event, including the first look at Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. There's been a lot of mystery surrounding the upcoming sequel, but a lot of questions were answered in the trailer, including Michaela Coel's role. It looks like the I May Destroy You star is playing a member of the Midnight Angels, a strike force composed of some of the best Dora Milaje.

You can check out an image of Coel below:

(Photo: Marvel Studios)

In addition to the debut of the Midnight Angels, the trailer also featured the first official look at Namor, who is being played by Tenoch Huerta.

While little is known about the upcoming movie's plot, the actors involved have said it will be a tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman.

"It's an incredible honor for Chadwick Boseman," Letitia Wright previously said about the feature. "It's jam-packed with exciting stuff. November, it couldn't come sooner so I'm excited for you guys to see it." Wright continued, "We honored him by committing ourselves to the story that he started, the legacy he started with this franchise, and We committed every day to working hard, no matter what circumstances we faced. And we faced a lot of circumstances. A lot of difficult situations, but we came together as a team. We poured everything into this movie."

Danai Gurira made similar comments in another interview. "Listen, we poured everything we had into it," Gurira shared. "We hope you experience that, and it resonates the way it does for us. It tells a very heart-wrenching story and that is all I can say. I'm very grateful for the way our director/writer handled that."

Another actor from the original Black Panther who won't be returning is Daniel Kaluuya. While promoting Nope, the Oscar-winning star shared that there were scheduling conflicts at play when it came to the Marvel sequel. During a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Kaluuya said he didn't reveal the news earlier because he didn't want to disappoint people.

"If I said anything, people would be really disappointed. That's how I feel about it. I think people will be disappointed. They don't want to be spoiled. They're surprised in whatever will happen. That's what was amazing about the first one," he explained. The actor revealed he was unable to reprise his role for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever due to filming conflicts with the Nope production.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever arrives in theaters on November 11th.