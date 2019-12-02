Cyber Monday: Save up to 50% on Marvel Legends Electronic Roleplay Gear

Earlier today we highlighted a massive Cyber Monday sale that Amazon is running on Marvel, Star Wars, Nerf, Transformers, and Power Rangers toys in Hasbro’s lineup. However, these Marvel Legends roleplay items are getting special attention because the prices are extra amazing right now.

At the time of writing you can get the Marvel Legends Infinity Gauntlet electronic fist and the Avengers: Endgame Power Gauntlet electronic fist for only $49.99 each (50% off) here at Walmart (free fast shipping) UPDATE: Walmart dropped it to $39.99! and here on Amazon (free fast shipping for Prime members). You can also get the Marvel Legends Iron Man electronic helmet for $62.29 (38% off) here on Amazon. Grab those deals while you can because they probably won’t last long. Official descriptions for each of these items can be found below.

Marvel Legends Series Infinity Gauntlet Articulated Electronic Fist: This Infinity Gauntlet from the Marvel Legends Series features premium design and styling, as well as intricate detailing on the gauntlet and 6 light up Infinity Stones. Features pulsating light effects, movie inspired sounds, and individually articulated finger movement, as well as a fist lock feature for display.

Marvel Legends Series Avengers: Endgame Power Gauntlet: Bring home a premium piece of Avengers movie lore. Featuring 6 highly articulated electronic finger joints, pulsating light effects, movie-inspired sounds, and a fierce-looking fist lock display mode, this high-quality Power Gauntlet roleplay item makes a great gift for fans of the Avengers: Endgame movie.

Marvel Legends: Iron Man Electronic Helmet: Illuminated eyes, impressive sound fx, and detachable faceplate are Premium Role Play quality. The detailed interior mimics serious circuitry. The finish creates an illusion of advanced alloy construction.

