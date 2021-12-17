Dane DeHaan Denies Spider-Man 3 Rumors

✖

Among all of the rumors surrounding the cast of Spider-Man 3, one has quietly been making the rounds on some sites and across social media. Dane DeHaan, the Harry Osborn actor from The Amazing Spider-Man franchise which starred Andrew Garfield under the direction of Marc Webb, has been among those named to be returning. With Alfred Molina and Jamie Foxx confirmed to be returning, plus Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield expected to appear, DeHaan did not seem like any sort of impossibility. DeHaan, however, has firmly denied any such return, for now.

“There’s no truth to those rumours,” DeHaan told RadioTimes. “I don’t even know how that would be pulled off.” It's a strong and clear denial, which is quite different from when Electro actor Foxx told ComicBook.com that "anything is possible."

DeHaan went on to admit he would be happy to revisit such a role and film franchise. “I would certainly love to make some kind of movie like that again. I like making superhero movies or in that kind of world and I’m sure I’ll find myself in that world again," he said. “And I have no idea what they’re doing with the Spider-Man movies now, but I don’t really understand a world in which that would be possible.”

Of course, there is always a shred of doubt from skeptic fans when actors deny casting. Tatiana Maslany said she wasn't cast in the lead role for She-Hulk and Sasha Banks told me that she was only in one episode of The Mandalorian Season 2 (maybe she just forgot she was in a scene with Luke Skywalker). As social media and outlets hunt for casting scoops, some of them border spoiler territory which is prompting some actors, filmmakers, and studios to go the route of Kit Harrington with Game of Thrones and try to deny what might seem obvious as a means to preserve the experience and surprise. In this case, though, DeHaan seems to be quite clearly distanced from Marvel's Spider-Man 3.

So, put DeHaan on the short list of actors who actually might not be coming back to previous roles for Spider-Man 3.

Spider-Man 3 is currently set for release on December 17, 2021.