The Mandalorian: Mercedes Varnado On If We'll See More Of Her Character in Season 2

The Mandalorian introduced WWE Superstar Sasha Banks to a brand new world, diving into a major acting effort as Mercedes Varnado. Varnado, known best for her work as a dominant WWE wrestler and current Women's Champion, joined the Star Wars series as Koska Reeves in its Chapter 11 episode. With her came Katee Sackhoff in live-action as Bo-Katan, a popular and thoroughly established character from the animated Clone Wars and Rebels shows. The mission for Varnado's Koska was made clear before Chapter 11 came to an end: obtain the Darksaber, which would essentially restore Bo-Katan's rule over Mandalore. It's a hugely exciting prospect of a story but one which fans might have to wait longer than expected to see carried out.

"Well, I can only hope that the fans get to know more, I'm only in this episode. It's awesome but we can only hope for more stuff," Varnado told ComicBook.com in an exclusive interview. "So, if I can pray and manifest anything, I just hope myself and Katee, Bo-Katan, can hopefully get the Darksaber one day. But we'll have to see, I don't know."

Whether or not Varnado is playing along with the Disney and Star Wars of never speaking a single word of the future remains to be seen but only four episodes remain in The Mandalorian's second season and no sign of the titular Mando encountering Koska in the near future. "I have no idea, we have to keep watching," Varnado says. "Everyone was expecting Ahsoka to be on this episode but we have to see, I don't know. I'm watching like a fan every single week and I'm just on the edge of my seat, I'm like, I don't know. So I'm just with you guys, I'm a fan."

Although Koska Reeves is an original character for The Mandalorian, her ties to Bo-Katan would seem to imply she is a part of the long-running history which has seen Sackhoff's character trying to restore the warrior ways and pride of Mandalore for years. "I wasn't aware of none of it beforehand because this is still so fresh and new and having all of it just right in front of me," she admits. "I had WWE as well, I'm going back and forth so I wasn't aware of much but having Dave Filoni and Katee just right there with any questions and anything that I needed."

If we do see Varnado suit up again, expect some of that Sasha Banks swagger to bleed through.

"I would say [Koska and Sasha] have almost the same kind of attitude and just the presence of knowing of who's in control and holding her stand to be present, holding her power," Varnado says. "I feel like that's what I try to bring to Koska, I wanted to have a little bit of a legit Boss essence. But hopefully, we can discover more in season three."

Read our full, uncut interview here!

The Mandalorian releases new episodes on Disney+ every Friday.