Marvel Studios Confirms Tatiana Maslany as She-Hulk

Marvel Cinematic Universe fans are incredibly eager to see what the future holds for Phase 4, with a slew of movies and TV shows set in the franchise's universe arriving in the next few years. Rumors have swirled around the casting choices for some of the MCU's newest heroes and villains -- and it looks like one of the most highly-anticipated ones has now been confirmed. During Disney's Investor Day presentation, Marvel Studios confirmed that Tatiana Maslany will be portraying Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk in the MCU, beginning with a solo She-Hulk TV series set to debut on Disney+.

Maslany is best known for her Emmy-winning role in Orphan Black, which saw her portray over a dozen different characters who were genetically identical clones. She also is known for her roles in Perry Mason, 3Below: Tales of Arcadia, and Destroyer.

Maslany's casting in the role was first announced in September, with She-Hulk showrunner Jessica Gao and Bruce Banner/Hulk actor Mark Ruffalo welcoming her into the franchise. But shortly after, Maslany was quoted in an interview denying that she'd landed the role, something that definitely hasn't been an isolated incident among MCU actors.

“That actually isn’t a real thing and it’s like a press release that’s gotten out of hand," Maslany said in October. "It’s totally not — I’ve been connected to these things in the past and press has gotten onto it, but it’s not actually a thing, unfortunately. Yeah, I don’t know how these things get—I don’t know, I don’t know. You know better; I have no idea.”

She-Hulk will follow Jennifer Walters, a New York City lawyer whose life is changed after she gets into an accident, leading to her receiving a blood transfusion from her cousin, Bruce Banner. As a result, Jennifer develops her own iteration of Hulk powers, which affect both her life as a lawyer and her newfound life as a superhero.

