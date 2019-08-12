Daredevil Showrunner Steven DeKnight Buys the Show’s Netflix Costume at Auction

Daredevil‘s cancellation has been in the books for a while now, but part of the series is going to live on with one of the show’s creators. On Monday, former showrunner Steven DeKnight took to Twitter to address the recent Marvel Television Live Auction and the fact that he actually bought something from it. As he revealed, the first iteration red Daredevil costume will now be residing in his DeKnight Productions office “where it belongs”.

For those of you who don’t know, they’re auctioning off props from the Marvel Netflix shows today. And I’m happy to report that this bad boy is coming home to live at the offices of DeKnight Productions, where it belongs! pic.twitter.com/YX59pvm8lD — Steven DeKnight (@stevendeknight) August 12, 2019

The auction, which began on Monday morning, featured more than 150 lots of screen-used props from Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, and The Punisher. In addition to the suit, which apparently cost DeKnight Productions $55,000, the auction included Nelson and Murdock business cards, the Iron Fist mask, and Luke Cage’s “rescue costume”.

The crop of Marvel Netflix shows began facing cancellation late last year, a decision that was reportedly due to Netflix not having an ownership stake in the properties.

“A lot of us really expected to keep going, and I certainly did,” Daredevil star Charlie Cox revealed in a previous interview. “The truth is, I felt like we had a lot of stories to tell, and although I understand [the cancellation], I’m very saddened by that. It’s just how business works. But also, these characters mean a lot to people. It’s weird to think there’s a chance I won’t be playing Matt Murdock ever again. That’s a bizarre feeling, because that character has been such a huge part of my life for the last four and a half years.”

“I honestly don’t have hard feelings — these are business decisions, and in a way I’m glad to know we didn’t get canceled because we suck!” Deborah Ann Woll, who played Karen Page in the series, said shortly after the cancellation. “Instead, my thought is, ‘OK, so we’re moving on.’ Everyone has decided that it’s time to work on other things, and put our focus and our energy on something else, and I’m sad, but I honestly don’t have hard feelings about it. I have such respect and affection for both Netflix and Marvel and Disney and all of these giant players, and I’m sure there are intricacies of it all that we’ll never fully understand.”

