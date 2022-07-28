Daredevil Fan Art Imagines Charlie Cox's Yellow and Red She-Hulk Suit

Marvel Studios put on an amazing show during their Hall H panel at San Diego Comic-Con as they unveiled new information on their upcoming projects. The studio also released new trailers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. The latter of which had some interesting reveals like Wong (Benedict Wong) going to She-Hulk for legal advice, and Daredevil (Charlie Cox) appearing in a brand new costume. Daredevil's new look is based off of his classic yellow and red suit, and one fan wanted to show us what it could look like in full.

An Instagram artist that goes by the handle @Clements.Ink revealed a concept that shows off Cox's new look. The actor looks incredible in the red and yellow suit and it makes you rather impatient to see it in action. Cox is also expected to make an appearance in the upcoming Echo series before returning for his Daredevil: Born Again series on Disney+. You can check out the fan art below!

The most recent film to be released from the Marvel Cinematic Universe was Thor: Love and Thunder. The film is set to feature the villainous Gorr the God Butcher, and reintroduce us to Natalie Portman as Jane Foster/Mighty Thor. Hemsworth has previously described what it was like working with Bale on set, calling it "really scary", and now the actor has detailed the villains complex backstory in a recent interview with D23 Magazine.

"[Gorr is] not a straightforward villain... there's a real complexity to him. It's not black and white, what he's doing. He has a truthful motivation, which I think makes for the most interesting kind of villain," Hemsworth said. "You might not agree with how he's going about it, but you understand why he's been tipped over the edge and why he's gone down this path. It's a really challenging one for Thor, because the set of questions Gorr's posing does hold some truth—but he can't let Gorr destroy the universe in the process. That, I think, makes this a greater dynamic and not as predictable as the straightforward good gut vs. bad guy scenario we've seen before."

Marvel Studios describes Thor: Love and Thunder as follows: "The film finds Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he's ever faced – a quest for inner peace. But his retirement is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who – to Thor's surprise – inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark upon a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher's vengeance and stop him before it's too late."

The film is being directed by Taika Waititi and will star Chris Hemsworth as the titular character, Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, Natalie Portman as Jane Foster/Mighty Thor, Russell Crowe as Zeus, Jaimie Alexander as Lady Sif, Chris Pratt as Peter Quill/Star Lord, Sean Gunn as Kraglin, Dave Bautista as Drax the Destroyer, Karen Gillan as Nebula and Christian Bale as Gorr the God Butcher. In addition to directing, Waititi will also be reprising his role as Korg. Thor: Love and Thunder is exclusively in theaters now!

What do you think about the new Daredevil suit? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @NateBrail up on Twitter!