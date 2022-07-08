Thor: Love and Thunder: Chris Hemsworth Calls Christian Bale's Gorr Performance "Really Scary"

✖

Marvel Studios is gearing up to release their second film of the year with Thor: Love and Thunder. Following the success of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the studio is taking a different approach to marketing the film. Before Love and Thunder released its first teaser trailer, the film held the record for the longest wait between when the film hits theaters and when the trailer was released. Now that the first full trailer has been released, we got the chance to see our first look at Christian Bale as the films villain Gorr the God Butcher. From what we've seen, Bale is delivering a very intimidating performance and it's a good juxtaposition to the comedic tone of the film. Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson were featured in a recent edition of D23 magazine (via The Direct) where they discussed Bale's frightening performance.

"The rest of us would be in our world of improvisation, comedy, and fun – then he'd walk on set, and we'd all look at each other and say 'Oh, my God! This is really intense," Hemsworth revealed. "This is really scary.'"

"(Bale) toed this really great line, because he needs to be terrifying, but he also needs to work in the context of our colorful, snappy, irreverent world." Thompson added.

From the looks of it, Thor: Love and Thunder is completely bonkers. That's saying a lot for a film that follows the insanity of Thor: Ragnarok. Taika Waititi is returning to direct Love and Thunder, and even he says that this is the craziest film he's ever created. Previously, the director stated that the Thor sequel would up the ante on the crazy scale. While speaking with Empire Magazine, Waititi went into detail about how this film is the craziest thing he's ever done in his life.

"Well, just between [me and] you and the readers, I've done some crazy sh*t in my life. I've lived, like, ten lifetimes. But it's the craziest film I've ever done," Waititi shared. "If you wrote down all the elements of this film, it shouldn't make sense," the director added, "It's almost like it shouldn't be made. If you walked into a room and said, 'I want this and this and this.' Who's in it? These people. What are you going to call it? Love And Thunder. I mean, you'd never work again. Maybe I won't after this

The studio describes the film as follows: "The film finds Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he's ever faced – a quest for inner peace. But his retirement is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who – to Thor's surprise – inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark upon a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher's vengeance and stop him before it's too late."

The film is being directed by Waititi and will star Chris Hemsworth as the titular character, Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, Natalie Portman as Jane Foster/Mighty Thor, Russell Crowe as Zeus, Jaimie Alexander as Lady Sif, Chris Pratt as Peter Quill/Star Lord, Sean Gunn as Kraglin, Dave Bautista as Drax the Destroyer, Karen Gillan as Nebula and Christian Bale as Gorr the God Butcher. In addition to directing, Waititi will also be reprising his role as Korg. Thor: Love and Thunder hits theaters on July 8th 2022!

Are you excited to see Christian Bale as Gorr the God Butcher? Let us know in the comments below or by hitting up our writer @NateBrail on Twitter!