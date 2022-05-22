Daredevil: Original Netflix Showrunner Calls Disney+ Reboot "Bittersweet"

✖

Marvel fans — specifically Daredevil fans — got some major news on Friday when it was reported that a new Daredevil series is in the works for Disney+ and not only that, further reports indicated that the series could be a continuation of the original Netflix Daredevil series that fans have long clamored for more of. But while fans are hyped for the possibility of seeing Charlie Cox back as Matt Murdock/Daredevil, there are those that have somewhat mixed feelings about the situation, including the original showrunner for the Netflix series, Steven DeKnight.

On Twitter DeKnight, who served as the producer on the series for Season 1, responded to various fan questions and comments on Friday with one fan asking if he was happy about not being a part of the Disney+ series as it was reported that Covert Affairs creators Matt Corman and Chris Ord are developing the series. For DeKnight, the situation is bittersweet, though he's also excited like any fan would be.

"Bittersweet," DeKnight wrote. "But all I want is [a] great Daredevil show I can watch with the rest of the fans!"

DeKnight isn't the only showrunner from the Netflix Daredevil to react to the Disney+ news. Erik Oleson, who served as the showrunner for the 13-episode third season and was showrunner when Netflix cancelled it — a cancellation that spawned a massive fan-driven #SaveDaredevil campaign — also took to social media to share feelings about the news. On Twitter, Oleson said he was thrilled.

"Thrilled to learn that Daredevil lives on!" Oleson wrote. "Best cast and best fan base EVER!"

As for the cast of the new Daredevil, there's not much we know about things just yet, though Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige did say back in December that when Daredevil returned to the MCU, it would be Charlie Cox portraying the Man Without Fear.

"If you were to see Daredevil in upcoming things, Charlie Cox, yes, would be the actor playing Daredevil," Feige told CinemaBlend. "Where we see that, how we see that, when we see that, remains to be seen."

Season 3 of Daredevil ended with Matt Murdock (Cox) beating Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio), the Kingpin of Crime, before going into business with friends and legal partners Foggy Nelson (Elden Henson) and Karen Page (Deborah Ann Woll). FBI agent-turned-costumed criminal Benjamin "Dex" Poindexter (Wilson Bethel) was left paralyzed and last seen undergoing an experimental surgery something that would have set the stage for his return as the ultra-lethal expert marksman assassin Bullseye in a fourth season.

Are you excited about a Daredevil revival on Disney+? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section.