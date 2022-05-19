Marvel's Daredevil Showrunner Reacts to Disney+ Series

✖

Marvel's Daredevil lives on to fight another day. Erik Oleson, showrunner of Daredevil Season 3 on Netflix, has responded to reports that Marvel Studios is reviving the former Marvel Television series at Disney+. The streaming service — where Daredevil's first three seasons have been available since March — will resurrect and reportedly continue the fan-favorite show canceled in 2018 after three seasons on Netflix. As reported by Variety, Kevin Feige's Marvel has hired Covert Affairs co-creators Matt Corman and Chris Ord to write and executive produce the new Daredevil series starring Charlie Cox as the Man Without Fear.

"Thrilled to learn that #Daredevil lives on," Oleson tweeted in response to Thursday's news. "Best cast and best fan base EVER!"

Oleson served as showrunner of the 13-episode third season of Daredevil when Netflix canceled the series, reportedly over creative differences and budgetary concerns. The cancellation sparked the fan-fueled #SaveDaredevil campaign, calling for the series' continuation everywhere from Twitter to Times Square.

Facing competition from Disney's own streaming service — which would launch in 2019 — Netflix officially ended its corner of the Marvel TV universe, pulling the plug on interconnected shows Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, The Punisher, and The Defenders.

Oleson, who took over as showrunner following the departures of Steven S. DeKnight (Season 1) and co-showrunners Doug Petrie and Marco Ramirez (Season 2), pitched a Daredevil Season 4 to Netflix after the Stranger Things streamer ended Luke Cage and Iron Fist after two seasons.

In 2018, Jeph Loeb, then the head of the since-defunct Marvel Television, revealed Marvel had "an idea as to what Daredevil [seasons] 4, 5, or 6 could be." Months before Netflix canceled the series, Loeb told EW that Marvel TV would approach Daredevil's future "on a season-by-season basis, with a general idea as to where we want to be for all of our characters."

Season 3 of Daredevil ended with Matt Murdock (Cox) beating Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio), the Kingpin of Crime, before going into business with friends and legal partners Foggy Nelson (Elden Henson) and Karen Page (Deborah Ann Woll). FBI agent-turned-costumed criminal Benjamin "Dex" Poindexter (Wilson Bethel) was left paralyzed and last seen undergoing an experimental surgery, teasing his return as the ultra-lethal, expert marksman assassin Bullseye in a fourth season.

Cox and D'Onofrio have since returned to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, reprising their roles in Spider-Man: No Way Home and Hawkeye, respectively.

Oleson currently serves as showrunner of the second season of Amazon's Carnival Row. The first three seasons of Marvel's Daredevil are now streaming on Disney+ after moving from Netflix in March.