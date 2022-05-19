New Daredevil Series on Disney+ Reportedly Continuing From Netflix Series

✖

The new Daredevil series for Disney+ may be a continuation of the original Netflix phenomenon. Disney+ is reportedly developing its own Daredevil series from Covert Affairs creators Matt Corman and Chris Ord. While Marvel hasn't officially confirmed or denied the report, an article from The Hollywood Reporter states Daredevil will be "the first of the Netflix Marvel shows to get a new but continued series," according to sources. It isn't entirely clear if this means Daredevil on Disney+ will continue the story after Daredevil Season 3 on Netflix, or start up a completely new story arc for the Man Without Fear.

Netflix's Daredevil, along with the streamer's other Marvel content, recently migrated to Disney+. Fans have also gotten to see Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio pop up in recent Marvel Studios projects such as Spider-Man: No Way Home and Hawkeye.

Vincent D'Onofrio popped up first in the Marvel Cinematic Universe when he returned to reprise his role as Wilson Fisk/Kingpin in the final episodes of Hawkeye. Next, Charlie Cox portrayed Matt Murdock in Spider-Man: No Way Home when he represented Peter Parker after his secret identity as Spider-Man was revealed to the world. During the press tour for Spider-Man: No Way Home in December, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige confirmed that when Daredevil returned to the MCU, it would be Charlie Cox portraying the Man Without Fear.

"If you were to see Daredevil in upcoming things, Charlie Cox, yes, would be the actor playing Daredevil," Feige told CinemaBlend. "Where we see that, how we see that, when we see that, remains to be seen." Of course, the reason Feige felt comfortable spilling this important detail is that fans were about to see Cox in No Way Home. Cox has even hinted that he is aware of Daredevil's future in the MCU.

"I think at this point, I expect to be involved in some capacity," Cox told the HeyUGuys YouTube channel. "Otherwise, it would be a bit of a weird one-scene moment. I don't know much, I know a little, and what I do know I'm very excited about...there's a chance it could be the next ten years of my life."

