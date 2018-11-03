‘Daredevil’ Could Be in Trouble According to Season 3 Viewing Data

The latest season of Daredevil premiered on Netflix to a wave of critical acclaim, but it’s also been accompanied by the cancellation of two other Marvel Television shows on the streaming platform.

Some fans are worried that Daredevil would be next following Netflix ending Luke Cage and Iron Fist. Some new data from the analytics firm Jumpshot might provide some insight into the future of Marvel’s flagship Netflix series.

According to data provided to Screen Rant, Jumpshot can track “five billion actions a day across 100 million devices” in order to analyze users viewing habits, including Netflix shows such as Daredevil.

Jumpshot states that Daredevil Season 2 remains the most-watched Marvel series on Netflix, and that Season 3 has not done as well. The firm compared numbers between the first weeks of both seasons and determined viewership dropped by 57 percent.

Of course, this might not be the death knell that some people would have you believe. After all, the second season of Daredevil introduced two other popular Marvel Comics characters into the MCU, Punisher and Elektra. The Punisher especially is a fan-favorite, and his appearance spawned his own spinoff that’s set to get its own second season sometime soon.

Also, the new season of Daredevil already outperformed the second seasons of both Luke Cage and Iron Fist, meaning that it’s still the more popular option among Netflix viewers.

However, as Screen Rant’s report notes, the first week of a show’s premiere is a vital time, as that’s where the majority of the numbers come from. So while hope is not dead for Daredevil Season 3, it has seen similar declines as most other Marvel series on Netflix.

But the buzz for the new season has been strong, with many critics and fans praising the storyline, the acting, and the brutal action sequences that are more in line with the first season than the second season.

Of course, Jumpshot’s data is only a snap shot, as they only monitor the viewing habits of some users in the United States. Netflix does not release their own viewing data, so their own internal records could paint a different picture entirely.

ComicBook.com has reached out to Netflix in hopes of getting more information, but the streaming platform has not responded by the time of publication.

Fans can stream Daredevil Season 3 right now on Netflix.