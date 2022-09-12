Daredevil Star Charlie Cox Calls Returning for Born Again "Surreal"

Now that Marvel Studios has built the biggest franchise in Hollywood, the production house often manages to pull off the unthinkable. Sometimes that means bringing Patrick Stewart's Charles Xavier back in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and other times it's making a Halloween special based on Werewolf by Night, one of Marvel's least-known characters. One of those Hail Mary's the Kevin Feige-led outfit recently tossed was relaunching the Daredevil franchise, just a few years after the series was cancelled by Netflix.

After taking the stage at D23 Expo to massive applause, Daredevil star Charlie Cox admitted it felt surreal being able to return as the Man Without Fear.

"It's really been surreal. It's been really emotional and I'm beyond excited and grateful," Cox told Marvel.com. "I met some of the writers of the show last night and I was like, 'Can we start sooner?'"

Before his own series launches in Daredevil: Born Again, the character will return to live-action thanks to She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.

"He has such reverence and love for that character. It's clear that the character meant so much to him, but he also came very game to play around," She-Hulk writer Jessica Gao said in a chat with Collider earlier this summer. "He was totally up for more funny banter and having this fun dynamic with Jen and She-Hulk."

"It really feels like the character from the comics. It was so fun because he really does fit into the show so perfectly," she added. "They're both lawyers, and they're both superheroes. Who else can say that they have that in common? It was just very fun thinking about what their dynamics would be, based on the personalities of these two characters."

Daredevil: Born Again is expected to drop Spring 2024. The first three seasons of Daredevil and The Defenders limited series can now be seen on Disney+.

What other characters do you hope to see join Marvel's new Daredevil series? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!