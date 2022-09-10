Werewolf by Night Confirmed by Marvel With New Trailer and Poster

After months of work, rumors, leaks, and news on the project, Marvel Studios has finally confirmed the existence of the Werewolf by Night special for Disney+. Composer Michael Giacchino will make his directorial debut with the special which is said to include none only the titular lycanthrope but other horror-centric Marvel characters like Elsa Bloodstone and Man-Thing. Gael García Bernal (Old, Coco) will star in the upcoming special, playing the lead werewolf, playing a version of the character that uses music to control his transformations. Joining him in the Marvel Studios production will be Laura Donnelly as Elsa Bloodstone as well.

"I've been having a blast. It's an incredibly challenging process. I love it," Giacchino previously told ComicBook.com in an exclusive interview. "Everyday, I've been having fun working on it and we're int he middle of it. Hopefully, very soon we'll share a lot more about it. Yeah. There's not much I can't say other than I'm having a good time and I am working on something that I love. So, that's a win-win right there."

An Academy Award-winner, Giacchino is best known as a composer, providing the score for countless fan-favorite movies including The Incredibles, Ratatouille, Cloverfield, and Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol. He's also contributed the score to multiple Marvel Studios projects including Doctor Strange, Spider-Man: Homecoming, Spider-Man: No Way Home, and Thor: Love and Thunder. His talents aren't limited just to Marvel though, having also composed the score for this year's The Batman. Though best known as a composer, Giacchino has directed in the past including an episode of Star Trek: Short Treks and a short film titled, appropriately, Monster Challenge.

The Werewolf by Night special marks a brand new chapter for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In the past the MCU was just feature films but has since moved on to include live-action serialized TV series and even animated shows. With the addition of Werewolf by Night however the MCU now joins the likes of Charlie Brown and Garfield by getting into the Halloween special game. We'll keep our fingers crossed that it's successful enough to become an annual event.

