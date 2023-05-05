Dave Bautista on His Guardians of the Galaxy Exit: "The Shirtless Thing Is Getting Harder"

✖

Wrestler turned actor Dave Bautista has gone on record more than once now about how he's ready to be done playing his Marvel character Drax the Destroyer. The upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will be his final appearance as the character, arriving just after The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, and the main reason that Bautista says he's finished is that filmmaker James Gunn says he's done; the other reason he says he's over it is the make-up situation that he has to endure with each film. Having now played Drax on four movies, Bautista has spent a lot of time in a make-up chair, and in a new interview he reiterates once again that he's done being grey.

"It will (be his last appearance)," Bautista said on The Ellen Show "It's weird because when I said it, I said it recently because I've been doing interviews and talking a lot about guardians and I didn't think it was going to be news because I figured everybody assumed that this is how it works. We work in trilogies and James Gunn has already announced that it's his last film, and when James is done I'm done, and I'm also going to be 54 years old by the time Guardians 3 comes out and just like the shirtless thing is getting harder and harder for me. The journey has come full circle and I'm ready to just kind of step aside and wrap it up."

This is a slightly more diplomatic answer than when Bautista was asked if he would be interested in reprising his character for his own Disney+ TV series.

“Honestly, if they offered me a series, I wouldn’t do it," Bautista told JoBlo. "Not a chance in hell would I do a TV series playing Drax. That is a make-up nightmare. I would be miserable. Yeah, that make-up isn’t fun. It’s awful, so I’m not gonna sign up to do a series where I’m in that make-up every day."

Despite Bautista saying Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will be James Gunn's final film in the series, the writer/director wasn't as definitive when asked by a Marvel fan if he would return for a fourth movie, tweeting: "Never say never but I see Vol 3 as the end of the Guardians’ story I started telling back with Vol 1."

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will hit theaters on May 5, 2023 with both Dave Bautista as Drax and James Gunn as writer/director.