Guardians of the Galaxy Star Dave Bautista Admits He's in a "Weird Place" Playing Drax

Dave Bautista is coming back for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and he says that he’s in a weird place playing Drax right now. It’s hard to believe, but Marvel fans are already gearing up for the team’s presumed last ride together. The journey has been special and Bautista talked about that with USA Today this week. Drax has become a fan-favorite among MCU fans for the comedic delivery from Bautista and the general love for the Guardians. But, it has been a long time under all that makeup. The former WWE Superstar talked about this long stint in the Marvel Universe and possibly closing out Drax’s journey with this third film. (Coincidentally, that sound that you hear is legions of Guardians fans panicking because one character has perished in each of their solo adventures, and one truly wild moment in Avengers: Infinity War to really set it off.)

“Well, I'm looking forward to being back with my friends. I like the camaraderie. I'm in a weird place with Drax because I've played Drax so many times, I'm on cruise control. I love the character, but getting in the makeup, it's just a nightmare,” Bautista joked. “I couldn't explain how awful it is. I hate to sound like one of those high-maintenance actors, but it's just traumatizing.”

“Once I'm in it and I'm on set with my friends and making this character come to life and interacting with these characters that I love so much as a fan, it's all fun and joy,” he added. “Throughout the years, maybe because I've gotten older and more sensitive to it, (the makeup's) become more unbearable, but the one thing I'm just looking forward to is closing out this journey of Drax.”

Just last week Bautista lobbed another grenade onto fans’ social media timelines by saying this, "Drax isn’t going anywhere. He just won’t be played by this dude! by the time G3 comes out I’ll be 54 yrs old for gods sake! im expecting everything to start sagging any second now."

James Gunn quickly swept in to boost his star. "There’s no Drax for me without you, buddy! You ARE the MCU’s Drax the Destroyer and, as far as I’m concerned, could never be replaced. And you have the right to do whatever you want with your acting choices!"

