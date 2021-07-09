Black Widow Star David Harbour Is Quarantining “Scrooge McDuck-Style”

Now that people are staying home because of the new coronavirus, we're seeing a lot of activity on social media these days, especially from celebrities. Since people started to self-quarantine, one person who has been active on Instagram is David Harbour, the actor best known for playing Chief Jim Hopper on Stranger Things who will soon be seen in Marvel's Black Widow (whenever it gets a new release date) as Red Guardian. Recently, Harbor has poked fun at his character from Newsroom and even said he'd be on board if Black Widow went straight to Disney+. Now, the actor is back on Instagram to share a hilarious photo from The Equalizer set with some important quarantine advice.

"Don't hoard worthless crap. #equalizer #stimuluspackage #pandemicpanic," Harbour captioned the photo of himself lying on a giant pile of money. The post received some great replies, but the best was from Justin Long: "Quarantining Scrooge McDuck-style 👌💰," he wrote. Some other celebrities commented on the post, too: "I went to Gelson's and they were fresh out," Patton Oswalt joked. "Outrageous😀," Alec Utgoff added. You can check out the image in the post below:

View this post on Instagram Don’t hoard worthless crap. #equalizer #stimuluspackage #pandemicpanic A post shared by David Harbour (@dkharbour) on Mar 25, 2020 at 1:34pm PDT

The spread of the COVID-19 has caused wide-scale disruption across the entertainment industry. Many television shows have halted production. Tons of theatrical releases have been pushed back. Disney parks have shut down. Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson both tested positive for COVID-19. Idris Elba also revealed he tested positive for the virus. Warner Bros. canceled the premiere of Superman: Red Son. The Game Developers Conference canceled its 2020 event after a series of company pullouts. London Book Fair was canceled. This year's SXSW was also canceled.

For those who are worried about the spread of the coronavirus, the CDC offers a litany of tips, including covering coughs and sneezes, avoiding large gatherings or close contact with people who are sick, and washing your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

