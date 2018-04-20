‘Deadpool 2’ Will Acknowledge ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ and ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’

In the pages of comic books, Deadpool has never been afraid to break the fourth wall and directly address the readers, while also poking fun at fellow Marvel characters and countless pop culture references. The Deadpool film went a similar route, even mocking the character’s big screen debut in X-Men Origins: Wolverine. The upcoming sequel’s director, David Leitch, promises that the tradition will continue, even including jokes at the expense of the film’s biggest competitors for summer box office, Avengers: Infinity War and Solo: A Star Wars Story.

“I think we might have a couple comments in the film. That would be fun for people to hear those jokes,” the Deadpool 2 director revealed to Fandango about if his film addresses the competition. “They’re definitely fresh and timely when they come up.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

While some Avengers and Solo fans might be disappointed to know Deadpool could potentially make jabs at the films, the previous film displayed that the character doesn’t play favorites and ridicules virtually every topic imaginable, including plenty of self-deprecating humor.

Deadpool 2 is an R-rated superhero film, which means it won’t directly occupy the same space as a sci-fi adventure like Solo, despite Lucasfilm’s latest opening only a week after the Deadpool sequel hits theaters. One might not immediately think Avengers: Infinity War would be fearful of Deadpool 2‘s draw, given that the team-up film marks the culmination of 10 years of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but a surprise release date change might signify Marvel Studios’ intimidation by the Merc with a Mouth.

Infinity War was announced back in 2014 and held firm to its release date, like many other of the MCU’s announced projects. Details of the project were confirmed before Deadpool hit theaters and became the highest-grossing X-Men film, let alone before a sequel was announced.

Earlier this year, an interaction on Twitter announced that Infinity War would be hitting theaters a week before originally planned, giving itself an extra week in theaters before Deadpool 2‘s premiere. This means that the third Avengers film will have three weekends to dominate the box office before Deadpool 2 poses a threat in the superhero space.

Avengers: Infinity War hits theaters on April 27th, followed by Deadpool 2 on May 18th, and Solo: A Star Wars Story on May 25th.

Which film do you think will win the summer? Let us know in the comments below!

[H/T Fandango]