‘Deadpool 2’ Breaks Advance Ticket Sales Records At Regal Cinemas

Deadpool 2 isn’t even out yet and it’s already breaking records.

The anticipated sequel has broken records for Cineworld’s Regal Cinemas in the first 24 hours of advance ticket sales. In fact, it doubled the previous 24-hour benchmark for Regal in the first 4 hours and has already bested the previous R-rated movie record holder through Regal’s website It (via Deadline).

Not bad for the first 24 hours, and evidently Cinemark’s sales for the film might even be doing better by at least 50%.

“We are on the edge of our seats to see what Ryan Reynolds and his team have planned for Deadpool 2. With the 24-hour advance ticket record shattered, moviegoers seem just as excited as we are to see our favorite anti-hero back on the big screen.” said Ken Thewes, Chief Marketing Officer at Regal. “With tickets now on sale, we will continue to add seats to accommodate the demand.”

It’s even more impressive when you consider that Deadpool is right in the thick of things as far as summer blockbusters are concerned. It hits weeks after Marvel‘s other big film Avengers: Infinity War, which has also made a huge impact on advance ticket sales, obliterating most Marvel films that came before.

So far Infinity War is already outpacing Black Panther, which itself set plenty of records with ticket sales. Enthusiasm is high for Infinity War and Deadpool 2, and AMC believes that consumers will show up when the product is good.

“The incredible advance ticket sales success we’re seeing with AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR is another example of consumers giving evidence that they will come out to movie theatres in huge numbers when Hollywood makes movies they want to see,” said Adam Aron, CEO and President of AMC. “Just like we saw with BLACK PANTHER, JUMANJI, THE GREATEST SHOWMAN, and so many others, movie fans are buying their tickets in advance, they’re buying in premium formats, they’re buying to reserve their seats, and they’re doing so in massive, record-breaking numbers.”

The future looks bright for movies like Deadpool 2, and hopefuly the film will have substantial legs once it hits theaters.

Deadpool 2 cruises into theaters on May 18, while X-Men: Dark Phoenix lands in theaters on November 1. The New Mutants is slated to hit theaters on February 22, 2019.

As for Marvel Studios, fans can still enjoy Black Panther, which is in theaters now. Avengers: Infinity War lands in theaters on April 27, and Ant-Man and The Wasp soars into theaters on July 6. Captain Marvel hits theaters on March 8, 2019, followed by Avengers 4 on May 3, 2019.