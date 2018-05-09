New Deadpool 2 Video Explains the Benefits of Canada

Canada is awesome and Deadpool wants you (and Europe) to know it in a new promotional video for the upcoming Deadpool 2.

In the video, Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds, who is Canadian himself) starts out by praising his home country, particularly it’s “rich musical history,” but as you can see the Merc with a Mouth singing the praises of Canada quickly turns into a hilarious dig at Europe — specifically the Eurovision Song Contest which Canada is excluded from. Check it out in the video above.

After listing Canada’s musical prowess — including the likes of Justin Bieber, Michael Buble, William Shatner, and Celine Dion (who recently performed a song for the film in a hilarious music video) — Deadpool declared that Dion alone should have earned Canada a place at Eurovision. After all, Dion did win the contest in 1988 when she represented Switzerland. He even took a swipe at Australia, who does participate in Eurovision, joking that they can’t be part of the European family because they’re “barely on the planet” So what’s Deadpool going to do about this snub?

He’s coming for Europe.

“You’ve awakened a sleeping moose,” he says. “All the power of our ‘military’ — legally I have to use air quotes — but traffic cones and affordable healthcare will be coming at you hard.”

All playful threats and interesting shots of poutine in the background aside, the video ends with a curious list of dates and European cities — most of them already passed, though London has three dates alloted for Wednesday and Thursday of this week. The dates don’t line up with either the Eurovision semi-finals or Deadpool 2‘s European release dates so its anyone’s guess what — if anything — the dates mean.

Josh Brolin’s Cable and Zazie Beetz’ Domino joins the rest of Deadpool’s X-Force in Deadpool 2, which also includes Terry Crews. Beloved characters from the original like Colossus (Stefan Kapicic), Vanessa (Morena Baccarin) Negasonic Teenage Warhead (Brianna Hildebrand), Dopinder (Karan Soni), Blind Al (Leslie Uggams), and T.J. Miller (Weasel) will also be making a return alongside Deadpool, played by Ryan Reynolds.

Deadpool 2 cruises into theaters on May 18, while X-Men: Dark Phoenix lands in theaters on November 1. The New Mutants is slated to hit theaters on February 22, 2019.