‘Deadpool 2’ Gets An A CinemaScore

Deadpool, Marvel’s Merc with a Mouth, is proving to be a straight-A student as both of Ryan Reynolds’ superhero action-comedies have received top marks from CinemaScore.

CinemasScore, the company that measures audience reactions to films, has awarded Deadpool 2 an A score, the same score that was awarded to the first Deadpool movie in 2016.

Deadpool 2 earned $53.3 million in its first day at the box office (including the record-setting $18.6 million the film made in early previews on Thursday night), breaking the opening day record for an R-rated movie by surpassing the previous record of $50 million set by It last year.

Deadpool 2 could break the opening weekend record for an R-rated movie. The record was set by the first Deadpool movie in 2016, with an opening weekend box office total of $132.4 million. The first Deadpool movie only made $47.4 million in its opening day, so the sequel has a head start. Deadpool is currently projected to earn $138 million in its opening weekend.

ComicBook.com’s own Brandon Davis says in his review that Deadpool 2 is even better than the original:

“If only for the humor and action sequences, Deadpool 2 would have matched its predecessor in quality. Such a feat would be a detriment in the long term, as audiences will only stomach so many prompt innuendos for a crude laugh over time. Where Deadpool 2 excels further is in its heart. A somewhat sudden change of heart for the titular character who once refused to be called a hero implants a level of soul no one could have expected. What starts as a raunchy thrill ride takes sudden turns of emotional depth which will supplement the experience for the average moviegoers who can’t grasp gags which come at other super hero films’ expenses. In fact, the easy-to-follow but far-reaching emotional depth which hits late will help cement Deadpool 2 as the better of the two films so far.”

As expected from any story about Wade Wilson, Deadpool 2 features plenty of fourth-wall breaking gags. Here’s a compilation of all the jokes about other Marvel and DC Comics movies and heroes.

Deadpool 2 is now playing in theaters.

Other upcoming X-Men movies include X-Men: Dark Phoenix on February 14, 2019, Gambit on June 7, 2019, and The New Mutants on August 2, 2019.