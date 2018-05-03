‘Deadpool 2’: Cable Chases X-Force In First Official Clip

The master of “accidental entendres” is back at it again in the first official clip from Deadpool 2.

The clip shows a full-on car chase between Deadpool, Domino, and Cable. Actually, that’s not quite accurate. It’s more of a truck Vespa on foot chase, as Domino drives an armored truck with the child they are protecting inside. Cable leaps atop the roof of the truck though and starts making quick work of the heavily armored door.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Deadpool meanwhile follows behind on a Vespa, and despite not being in the truck finds a way to take a jab at Domino’s “imaginary powers” as he calls them. He also gives live commentary as Cable climbs aboard the truck, and doesn’t realize just how sexual in nature they have become, hence the “accidental entrendres” line.

You can check out the full clip in the video above.

One of the highlights of the early trailers was the banter between Domino and Deadpool, especially as she tries and describes her power-set. Domino has the power of literal luck on her side, with things always working out in her favor. You can see this in action as a truck goes out of its way to flip over her or an inflatable panda breaking her fall. Deadpool 2 director David Leitch admits her power set was initially challenging, but also allowed for the team to get immensely creative.

“(Laughs) We’re excited to play with that idea in choreography. I’m not going to give you how it’s all going to play out. As a choreographer, having a character with her abilities is really a trick. I think at first it seems like a problem. Like oh my god, how do you demonstrate luck?And then you just see it like, oh, this is the coolest opportunity ever, so we’re really excited and we’re creating really great stuff for her character.”

As you can see, it seems they managed to pull it off.

Josh Brolin’s Cable and Zazie Beetz’ Domino joins the rest of Deadpool’s X-Force in Deadpool 2, which also includes Terry Crews. Beloved characters from the original like Colossus (Stefan Kapicic), Vanessa (Morena Baccarin) Negasonic Teenage Warhead (Brianna Hildebrand), Dopinder (Karan Soni), Blind Al (Leslie Uggams), and T.J. Miller (Weasel) will also be making a return alongside Deadpool, played by Ryan Reynolds.

Deadpool 2 cruises into theaters on May 18, while X-Men: Dark Phoenix lands in theaters on November 1. The New Mutants is slated to hit theaters on February 22, 2019.