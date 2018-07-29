Ryan Reynolds Vows to Find ‘Deadpool’ Test Footage Leaker

Ever since Ryan Reynolds first starred as Wade Wilson in X-Men Origins: Wolverine, he had been attempting to make his own Deadpool movie. The project was dead in the water until test footage leaked to the public and proved there was a demand for the concept.

Four years later and just ahead of the release of Deadpool 2: The Super Duper Cut, Reynolds is still angry about the whole mishap and is dedicating his life to find the person who is responsible for fan demand for the Merc’ With the Mouth.

It’s the 4 year Leak-iversery. UPDATE: Still searching for the bastard who leaked our test footage onto the internet causing Deadpool to receive a green light. Taking over the investigation myself. #Angry. pic.twitter.com/gJ1Y5HSWlc — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) July 28, 2018

It sounds like after all this time, all of the millions of dollars made at the box office, and the international renown he’s received for his role in the Deadpool franchise, Reynolds still can’t let go of a grudge.

Of course this should go without saying, but for the obtuse out there on the Internet (and you know who you are), Ryan Reynolds is obviously joking. The success of Deadpool is probably one of the greatest achievements in his career and has given him new avenues for opportunity in the movie business.

After the success of the first Deadpool movie, Reynolds founded the production company Maximum Effort, a phrase which is often used by the foul-mouthed superhero in the movies. The company went on to produce Deadpool 2, and now they’re working on an adult-themed reboot of Home Alone, called Stoned Alone.

Needless to say, that leaked footage had a major effect on the trajectory of Reynolds’ career moving forward, and it’s very unlikely that he is upset it was released to the public. While we’re not implicating him, it wouldn’t be surprising if he had something to do with the footage going online in the first place.

Fans fell in love with the footage when it hit, giving them a version of Deadpool that they did not see in the first Wolverine solo film. In fact, the character seen in X-Men Origins: Wolverine turned out to be a far cry from the Deadpool fans know and love, something that was referenced in the mid-credits stingers for Deadpool 2 when he travels through time to kill this version of himself.

Reynolds is riding high from the success of his superhero franchise, and we’d venture to guess that if he doesn’t already know the leaker, he’d give that person a big fat smooch if he ever met them.

Deadpool 2: The Super Duper Cut hits digital storefronts on August 7th, and will be available on Blu-Ray and DVD on August 21st.