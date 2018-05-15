‘Deadpool 2’ Co-Star Morena Baccarin Reveals Her Least Favorite Part of Filming

Deadpool 2 is set to shake-up the box office this weekend with its wide release and as is the custom of Hollywood, the red carpet opportunity that precedes the opening is an opportunity for sound bytes and softball questions.

Morena Baccarin was placed in one such situation, when she was asked about the best thing about Ryan Reynolds — as well as the worst thing, when it came to Deadpool.

Baccarin did not take the opportunity to channel her inner-Merc and paid Reynolds an honest compliment.

“He’s a really amazing person; genuinely a fan of his from working with him,” she told Variety.com. “He’s a really hard worked, incredibly smart, and talented, and a good person.”

Reynolds was the driving force behind the franchise and has been lauded with credit for its success.

He first played Deadpool in the oft-panned film, X-Men Origins: Wolverine, before re-booting the role with Deadpool.

The success of the initial film — a nearly $800 million box office run — has set expectations high for the second. 20th Century Fox revealed at its CinemaCon panel in late April that Deadpool 2 was tracking to open to around $150 million, which would better its previous opening weekend, a wildly unexpected $132 million.

Current expectations have the film locked in at that same window, between $120-$150 million after breaking advance ticket sale records for Regal Cinemas, doubling its previous 24-hour high in just four hours.

The movie has been ‘Certified Fresh’ on Rotten Tomatoes and has been given mostly posititive reviews. The basis for the certification — for a wide-release movie, specifically — is score 75 percent or higher after at least 80 reviews have been counted. The score represents the number of positive reviews out of the total, meaning a simple ‘yes’ or ‘no’ for enjoyment, and not a critical analysis.

ComicBook.com writer Brandon Davis saw the film at the premiere, and rated it 5/5. He also called it a superior product to the first version. His complete review is available here.

As for the worst part of working on Deadpool, according to Baccarin, it had nothing to do with Ryan Reynold himself, but the additional costume designs.

“The prosthetic I had to make-out with constantly (was the worst),” she said.

In addition to Baccarin and Reynolds, the film will star Josh Brolin as Cable as well as Zazie Beetz as Domino. Also returning will be like Colossus (Stefan Kapicic), Negasonic Teenage Warhead (Brianna Hildebrand), Dopinder (Karan Soni), Blind Al (Leslie Uggams), and T.J. Miller (Weasel).