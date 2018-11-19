‘Once Upon a Deadpool’ Trailer Breaks the Hearts of Pixar Fans With Tragic ‘Up’ Joke

Any fan of Disney/Pixar movies will quickly tell you that the opening 10 minutes of 2009’s Up could is easily the saddest sequence in movie history. The film tells an entire love story in its first handful of scenes, which ends abruptly with the tear-inducing death of Carl’s wife, Ellie.

It’s still a sore subject for Pixar fans, many of whom often skip the opening sequence and begin the movie when Carl actually meets Russell for the first time. For those still reeling from the pain of Ellie’s passing almost a decade ago, Ryan Reynolds and Deadpol decided that today was a good time to reopen that wound.

Videos by ComicBook.com

On Monday morning, Fox released the trailer for Once Upon a Deadpool, a Holiday-themed version of Deadpool 2 that will be cut to fit a PG-13 rating. The promo featured a couple of new shots and jokes for the movie, one of which was directly aimed at Up‘s tragic love story.

Just over 30 seconds into the trailer, Wade Wilson is seen sitting on a park bench next to an elderly couple that closely resemble Carl and Ellie. The man has the thick, square glasses that Carl is known for wearing, while the woman is holding several balloons. Wade reaches over to the woman and takes her hand, saying, “I loved your work in Up.”

This joke is pretty harmless on its own, as it’s simply making a reference to the appearance of the characters. However, the next exchange is the one that really cuts deep.

After the woman makes it clear that she doesn’t know what he’s talking about, Wade looks at the old man and says, “Don’t get too attached.”

Of course, he’s referencing the death of Ellie that occurred in Up once the couple had gotten older, and delivering an ominous message to the unaware couple beside him.

How could you do this to us, Deadpool?!

Once Upon a Deadpool is set for a limited theatrical engagement beginning on December 12th.